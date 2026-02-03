FARMINGTON — Budget developments, upcoming elections and changes to the assessor’s office hours were among the updates presented to the Farmington Select Board during its meeting.

Town Manager Erica LaCroix reported that work is continuing on both the 2026 and 2027 municipal budgets. Preliminary 2026 budget materials and meeting schedules have been posted on the town’s website, and all departments have now presented to the Budget Committee. The Select Board has so far received presentations from general government departments and the Farmington Public Library.

LaCroix said department heads are finalizing the preliminary 2027 budget, with budget books expected to be available this week. She also noted that while budget meetings are open to the public, they are not televised, and residents are encouraged to attend in person to ask questions.

Following approval of the 2026 budget by both the Budget Committee and Select Board, LaCroix said she plans to hold at least one public information session, which will be broadcast on Mt. Blue TV prior to the March 23 town meeting.

LaCroix also announced new walk-in hours for the town assessor due to increased public traffic and lengthy in-office discussions. Walk-in hours have been set for 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. daily, except for the afternoon of the first Tuesday of each month when department head meetings are held. Walk-in meetings will be limited to 30 minutes, with longer discussions scheduled by appointment through Assessing Assistant Brandy Paradis.

Town Clerk Diane Dunham reported that nominations for municipal offices have closed, with one nomination received for each available seat. Incumbents Richard Morton and Dennis O’Neil returned nomination papers for the Select Board, while Wayne Kinney and Christina Lynch Bobrow are seeking seats on the school board.

Dunham also reported that the town has begun receiving nomination papers for candidates seeking state and federal office. Those papers must be validated by the clerk’s office before submission to the Secretary of State for placement on the June 9 primary election ballot.

She said the 2026 primary elections will include races for governor, Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, members of the Maine Legislature and certain county offices. Ranked-choice voting will be used in races with more than two candidates.

The clerk also reviewed upcoming dates, including the Jan. 31 deadline to register dogs without a late fee, the March 23 annual town meeting and municipal elections, May 11 availability of absentee ballots for the primary election, and the June 9 primary election.