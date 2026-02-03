The Rumford Police Department has requested $1 million for public safety equipment. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

The Rumford Police Department is expected to receive a $1 million federal grant to upgrade and replace outdated public safety equipment, Police Chief Tony Milligan said.

The money is part of a $14.57 million federal spending package for Maine law enforcement and public safety upgrades that was secured by U.S. Senator Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Milligan said planned improvements include items such as ballistic shields, computer server and IT infrastructure and camera systems, including in-cruiser and body-worn cameras.

“We are also exploring enhancements to less-lethal options and potential replacements or additions to duty weapons,” he said.

In a news release, Collins indicated that the projects were included in the 2026 Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations bill. The legislation, which was officially approved by the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, heads to the president to be signed into law.

“These types of investments support more effective investigations and improve safety for both officers and the public, while helping offset rising equipment costs without placing additional burden on local taxpayers,” Milligan said.

The funding builds on the more than $12 million secured for Maine fire stations and emergency services in the 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration Appropriations bill signed into law in November.

“It is critical that the men and women who make up Maine’s finest and bravest have access to the most effective equipment to better protect themselves and our communities,” Collins said. “This funding will help to improve public safety efforts and emergency response capacity throughout Maine.”