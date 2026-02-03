Jackie Brown’s Terraform Series (2024), a 3D-printed ceramic sculpture, explores layered forms and evolving surfaces inspired by transformation and material process. (Courtesy photo UMF)

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s Emery Community Arts Center will open the spring semester with “Spaces Places Traces,” a mixed-media exhibition featuring work by 10 New England-based artists.

The exhibit runs from Jan. 30 through March 12 in the Emery Flex Gallery. All events are free and open to the public.

Curated by UMF art faculty members Ann Bartges and Jesse Potts, the exhibit explores artists’ interactions with place, space and natural phenomena through drawing, painting, photography, video, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media.

Featured artists include Patricia Brace, Jackie Brown, Joshua DeMello, Bethany Engstrom, Pia Paulina Guilmoth, Hilary Irons, Peter Precourt, Julie Poitras Santos, Susan L. Smith and John Umphlett.

Artist Patricia Brace’s “In Search of the Miraculous: Jumping Ship” (Fuglefjord) (2025) documents a performance exploring risk, place and human connection within an Arctic landscape. (Jordi Plana Morales photo, courtesy of UMF)

A gallery talk with exhibiting artists is planned for Friday, Feb. 27, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. A family-focused event, Exploring Art with Children Through Children’s Literature, will be held Monday, March 2, from 4-5 p.m., featuring a read-aloud and art activities for children and caregivers.

The Emery Community Arts Center on Academy Street in downtown Farmington is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. The gallery is closed Sundays and holidays.

For more information, visit the Emery Community Arts Center website or contact Director Ann Bartges at [email protected] or 207-778-7461.