A crowd at American Legion Post 24 listens Sunday as the story of four World War II chaplains is told. (Courtesy of Lou Marin)

RUMFORD — The American Legion Post 24 spent this past Sunday remembering and honoring the sacrifices of four U.S. Army chaplains who helped save hundreds of sailors from a sinking ship in World War II.

Every year, the first Sunday in February is set to remember and honor the sacrifices of The Rev. Lt. George L. Fox, a Methodist minister; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, a Jewish Rabbi; Lt. John P. Washington, a Catholic priest; and The Rev. Lt. Clark V. Poling, a Reformed Church in America minister.

American Legion National Executive Committee Alternate Kirk Thurston welcomed an audience of 60 to Post 24 in Rumford, followed by an invocation and the presentation of colors and POW-MIA Empty Chair Ceremony conducted by Scout Troop 580 and Post 24 Adjutant Randall Canwell.

Post 24 Chaplain William McAloney led the Pledge of Allegiance and Hannah McPherson sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Unit 24 President Brenda James told the story of the four chaplains, who were assigned to the SS Dorchester, which had been transporting more than 900 troops to Greenland as part of a convoy with a couple of other ships and some Coast Guard escorts.

The men on the Dorchester sailed for 11 days in very close quarters, so they often saw the clergymen together setting up for their respective services. Later, surviving soldiers would comment on how well the representatives of various denominations got along and that when they preached, they seemed to be in most ways more united in faith than separated.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 1943, the Dorchester was moving steadily across the icy waters from Newfoundland toward an American base in Greenland. It was escorted by Coast Guard Cutters Tampa, Escanaba and Comanche.

At 12:55, the Dorchester was torpedoed by German submarine U-223. The damage was severe, boiler power was lost, and there was inadequate steam to sound the full six-whistle signal to abandon ship. Through the pandemonium, according to those present, the four Army chaplains brought hope in despair and light in darkness.

The four chaplains quickly spread out among the soldiers. When most of the men were topside, the chaplains opened a storage locker and began distributing life jackets. When there were no more life jackets in the storage room, the chaplains removed theirs and gave them to four frightened young men. “It was the finest thing I have seen or hope to see this side of heaven,” said another survivor who saw the chaplains’ selfless act.

The chaplains helped organize the abandon-ship effort, and got as many men as they could into lifeboats. One survivor recounted seeing one of the chaplains putting a lifejacket on a man who was frozen with fear and pushing him into the water because they knew the ship was going down. Then the chaplains joined arms, prayed and sang hymns as they went down with the ship.

As the ship went down, survivors in nearby rafts could see the four chaplains — arms linked and braced against the slanting deck. Their voices could also be heard offering prayers. Of the 902 men aboard the Dorchester, 672 died and 230 survived.

The Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart were awarded to the four men posthumously on Dec. 19, 1944. A one-time-only posthumous Special Medal for Heroism was authorized by Congress and awarded by President Dwight Eisenhower on Jan. 18, 1961. The special medal was intended to have the same weight and importance as the Medal of Honor.

After the reading of each chaplain’s eulogy on Sunday, members of the auxiliary and other volunteers placed black sashes over the crosses and Star of David,and laid a rose at its base. Scouts placed a life vest for each chaplain in front of their tables.

After taps sounded through the Legion Hall, a lunch was provided by the American Legion Auxiliary.