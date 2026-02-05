Oxford County commissioners voted Thursday to set the tax rate at nearly $1.03 cents per $1,000 of property value.

The 2026 rate is about 13 cents less than the 2025 rate of nearly $1.16 cents per $1,000, county Financial Director Lindsay Kay said.

The rate includes a 1% overlay to cover any abatements that may be created.

The rate set Thursday may change after commissioners find out if any money in the undesignated fund can be used to offset taxation. That decision was set for its March meeting.

Commissioners finalized a $20.2 million county budget in December, good for a $1.5 million increase over 2025 spending.

However, the county received higher revenue for the 2026 budget, meaning there was less to raise through taxation.

If a municipality’s valuation has increased by less than 13%, the taxes will be less than or equal to last year’s tax assessment, Kay said.

The tax rate is lower because they expect the 2026 budget to gain more revenue from other funding sources, she said.

Most towns will see a decrease in their tax assessment. Roxbury, for example, will see a decrease of 15%, Kay said.

Nine towns that had its valuations increase, including Mexico and West Paris, will see an increase in their overall county taxes.

Tax bills will be sent out in April and are due in September.