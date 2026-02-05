A view of the Hippach Field area in Farmington includes Main Street, foreground, where the first phase of reconstruction will begin in the spring. Work includes paving the parking and emergency access areas, adding new lighted parking spaces, and rebuilding the brick retaining wall along the street. (Courtesy photo)

The Farmington Select Board reviewed updated plans for phase one of the Main Street improvement project, including design changes aimed at infrastructure upgrades, accessibility and aesthetics in the downtown corridor.

Phil Hutchins, director of public works, said during the Jan. 27 meeting that the overall project layout remains largely unchanged since the board’s previous review.

“There hasn’t been too many changes since the last meeting,” Hutchins said. “The traffic pattern hasn’t changed and there weren’t added street lamps.”

The project involves coordination between the town and the Farmington Village Corp. and includes roadway improvements, sidewalk work, utility upgrades and water main replacement.

One of the major updates discussed involved utility infrastructure near Hippach Field. Hutchins said multiple site meetings were held with Central Maine Power and other utility companies, leading to a revised plan that eliminates utility poles along the new sidewalk.

“Along the Hippach wall, we want zero telephone poles on that new sidewalk,” he said.

Hutchins explained that utility poles along the front of Hippach Field are used by businesses across the street.

“If you’ve seen the conditions of those poles, they look like they can snap at any point,” he said.

Under the updated plan, a new utility pole would be installed in a long lawn area, with underground conduit extending to Hippach Field and connecting to the meter box.

“So there’s going to be no poles, no obstructions for plowing, and purely aesthetics,” Hutchins said.

An overview map of the first phase of Farmington’s Main Street reconstruction project shows new ADA-compliant sidewalks, granite curbing, drainage improvements, decorative street lighting, and traffic pattern adjustments from Center Bridge to the South Street intersection. (Courtesy photo)

Another key element discussed was the retaining wall design. Hutchins presented updated drawings from Dirigo Engineering, which include structural masonry work and decorative elements.

The wall design includes standard openings with granite inlay for aesthetic and structural purposes, without glass.

“We don’t want to change the historical vibe or aesthetics,” Hutchins said. “We just want to upgrade the wall.”

The new wall sections will include a full foundation, “so any flood, it will be a lot more stable,” he said.

Board members also questioned the need for a sidewalk along this section of Main Street and raised concerns about winter maintenance. Hutchins said a 2015 federal grant will pay for it.

Discussion included whether the sidewalk would need to be plowed in winter and how difficult snow removal could be in that location. Hutchins said the proposed sidewalk would be about 6 feet wide and plowing was not planned.

Questions were also raised about accessibility. Hutchins noted that Americans with Disabilities Act requirements call for a clearly designated pedestrian path connecting accessible areas.

Asked whether a three-dimensional rendering could be provided, Hutchins said it could be.