Viewers observe “Salt Works | Salt Mound 1,” a video installation by Bethany Engstrom during the opening reception for the University of Maine at Farmington’s Emery Community Arts Center spring exhibition, “Spaces Places Traces,” a mixed-media show featuring work by 10 New England-based artists. (Courtesy of UMF)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

