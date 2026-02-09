1 min read
A backyard fire burns in the snow Feb. 4 on Depot Street in Wilton as residents gathered outdoors during winter weather conditions. Gatherings like this allow for spending time outdoors on winter nights, including stargazing. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.