French Falls River Walk trailhead in Jay is covered in fresh snow Feb. 1 in Jay. Winter conditions have transformed the popular warm-weather trail into a quiet seasonal recreation spot. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
A sign marking the French Falls River Walk in Jay is seen Feb. 1 along the snow-covered trail in Jay, reminding visitors that the path remains open for foot traffic while prohibiting motorized vehicles. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)
Snowshoes and trekking poles get broken-in Feb. 1 along the French Falls River Walk in Jay. Good winter gear helps hikers safely navigate packed snow trails. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

