JAY — Regional School Unit 73 officials reviewed major budget categories Feb. 5 while discussing staffing adjustments, rising insurance costs and uncertainty surrounding adult education funding from the state.

Superintendent Scott Albert said the district cannot finalize parts of the budget because the Maine Department of Education changed the adult education funding formula without issuing updated guidance.

“We’re hoping in the next few days to find out how the state is going to fund that program,” Albert said. “It’s kind of hard to tweak the budget if you don’t even know how they’re going to give you money for it.”

Insurance and benefit costs are expected to increase. Albert said the district is budgeting a 25% increase in liability insurance based on industry projections. Health insurance costs are also expected to rise, with the district planning for a 15% increase in Anthem coverage.

Several staffing reductions are proposed through attrition and unfilled positions. The business office budget removes a previously vacant 20-hour support position, with duties reassigned as the district transitions to a new payroll system.

At the elementary level, enrollment projections are tied to classroom staffing. Current projections show third and fourth grades averaging about 17 students per class and fifth grade averaging about 19 students per class.

Two unfilled special education technician positions are proposed for elimination, with the change not expected to affect compliance with special education requirements.

The district is proposing to restructure gifted and talented programming due to difficulty filling positions. Under the proposal, a teacher assigned to English language learner instruction would also serve part time in gifted education, with time adjusted based on student needs.

Curriculum initiatives were reviewed, including a pilot middle school science program that uses hands-on lab kits and online instruction. A decision on districtwide adoption is expected later this spring. Elementary reading curriculum costs are expected to decrease after current materials are fully paid.

Technology equipment spending fluctuates due to participation in the Maine Learning Technology Initiative, which requires the district to purchase devices upfront and receive reimbursement later. Additional costs are expected as older Chromebooks lose warranty and software support.

Board members questioned substitute teacher spending after reviewing differences between budgeted and actual costs. Administrators said long-term substitutes are sometimes paid from other salary lines when vacancies occur and said the district will review how substitute costs are presented in future budgets.

Administrators said the alternative education program will continue operating between the middle and high schools, serving about 10 to 12 students daily.

The expansion of early childhood services is expected to be state funded and is not anticipated to directly affect the district budget, though long-term funding remains uncertain.

Curriculum staff also said the district is exploring a potential online partnership that could allow home-schooled students to enroll part time while remaining educated at home, which could generate additional state funding tied to enrollment.

The updated budget figures are expected once adult education funding details are clarified.