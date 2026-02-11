JAY — Priscilla Mae Pineau, a longtime children’s librarian at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library remembered for inspiring generations of young readers, died Jan. 12. She was 77.

Priscilla Pineau reads aloud to students during a classroom visit as the “Reading Lady,” a role she held for many years while serving as children’s librarian at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library. Pineau visited classrooms regularly to introduce students to books and encourage library visits. Courtesy of Tamara Hoke

Pineau spent more than two decades serving children and families through literacy programs and school partnerships, becoming widely known throughout the community as the “Reading Lady.” She began working part-time at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library in 1995 and became the children’s librarian in 1999. She retired in December 2021.

Library Director Tamara Hoke said Pineau’s influence reached far beyond the library walls, particularly through her longstanding collaboration with Jay Elementary School. Beginning Dec. 10, 1999, Pineau visited classrooms weekly to introduce curriculum-related books and new additions to the library’s collection. During her first year visiting schools, she made 159 classroom visits, averaging 15 visits per week. She continued the program through 2016.

Hoke said Pineau had a distinctive approach to engaging young readers. When sharing books, Pineau often read only part of a story to spark curiosity.

“Oftentimes, when sharing a picture book or chapter book, she would read just enough to hook the kids and then would say, ‘If you want to know what happens, you should come check out this book from the Jay-Niles Memorial Library,’” Hoke said.

The program had a noticeable impact on families. Jay-Niles Memorial Library board member Jubilee Bailey recalled her daughter’s eagerness to visit the library following Pineau’s classroom visits.

“She would beg her parents to bring her to the library, so she could grab the books before the other kids got to them,” Bailey said.

Pineau also played a central role in organizing the library’s Summer Reading Programs, overseeing 21 programs during her tenure. Hoke said Pineau was known for careful planning and attention to detail. Themes she developed included “Get Carried Away with Reading,” “Reading Road Trip,” “Get a Clue at Your Library,” and “Paws to Read.”

Priscilla Pineau shares a book with students during a classroom visit as part of her “Reading Lady” outreach program, which connected Jay Elementary School students with books and the Jay-Niles Memorial Library for many years. (Courtesy of Tamara Hoke)

One of Pineau’s most challenging efforts came in 2020 during Maine’s bicentennial celebration. Pineau had planned an in-person program titled “Hello Maine” before the COVID-19 pandemic forced significant changes.

“She had an entire program planned to celebrate 200 years of Maine statehood and then the pandemic happened,” Hoke said. “She had to go back to the drawing board and recreate the program so that participants could do it remotely.”

Pineau adapted by creating a series of take-and-make activity kits that families could pick up outside the library, allowing the program to continue despite public health restrictions.

Hoke said Pineau was a familiar and welcoming presence in the library, with her desk located just outside the children’s room. Over the years, she developed lasting relationships with many young patrons.

Alexis Burbank, now in her 30s, worked alongside Pineau during high school and later while attending college. Burbank said Pineau played a major role in shaping her career path and sense of belonging.

“It’s hard to put into words how much someone means to you, especially when you reflect back on how much their presence shaped who you are today,” Burbank said. “Priscilla was one of those people for me. Moving to Jay in the fifth grade, being a quiet bookworm art kid, there weren’t many places that I felt I truly belonged. The Jay-Niles Library became like a second home to me, and Priscilla a central part of my library family.”

Burbank said Pineau encouraged her to consider working in libraries and helped foster her passion for creating welcoming community spaces.

“I have so many funny and sweet memories of Priscilla, a true light in our community who inspired so many young people,” Burbank said.

Former library patron Robert Fowler also recalled Pineau’s kindness and encouragement.

“A lot of my childhood was spent at Jay-Niles Memorial Library,” Fowler said. “Mrs. Pineau was such a sweet woman. Always reading to the younger kids and smiling as she told me facts and stories about the things I had taken interest in that week. She will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Priscilla Pineau reads to students during a classroom visit as part of her longtime “Reading Lady” program, which introduced Jay Elementary School children to books and encouraged them to visit the Jay-Niles Memorial Library. (Courtesy of Tamara Hoke)

Hoke described Pineau as deeply caring but naturally reserved, noting that colleagues occasionally saw her playful sense of humor. Hoke recalled one instance when Pineau reported finding a bat floating in a toilet, describing it as doing the “dead man’s float.”

In another moment remembered by staff and families, Pineau responded calmly when a young participant became overly enthusiastic during a scavenger hunt connected to the library’s 2007 “Get a Clue at Your Library” summer program. The child attempted to climb Pineau to reach a hidden clue beneath a stuffed Clifford the Big Red Dog.

“Instead of getting mad, she looked the young girl in the eye and said, ‘Now Mazie, you can’t climb the children’s librarian,’” Hoke said. The child’s grandmother, Lillian Sears, later recalled the moment fondly, Hoke added.

Pineau was born March 13, 1948, in Farmington, the daughter of Lauriston “Stub” Richards and Barbara Prescott Richards. She grew up in Wilton and attended Wilton Academy before studying at Machias Teaching College. She first worked as an elementary school teacher and later as a teacher’s aide before joining the Jay-Niles Memorial Library staff.

Family members said Pineau maintained a lifelong passion for encouraging children to read and learn. She also supported animal welfare causes, including the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

She is survived by her children, Joanne Pineau and John Pineau and his wife, Kristyn; a granddaughter; a sister; and extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother.

A celebration of life was held Jan. 17 at the Wiles Remembrance Center in Jay. The family asked that memorial donations be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.