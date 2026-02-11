JAY — Organizers are preparing for the annual Memorial Day parade scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, with events focused on honoring fallen service members and encouraging community participation.
Olivia Davis, co-chair of the parade planning committee, said organizers hope advance coverage will help generate excitement and encourage residents to attend and take part. Organizers also plan to share photos and highlights following the parade.
Members of the American Legion will distribute 1,000 flags to spectators before the procession begins. The event is intended to recognize the meaning of Memorial Day and pay tribute to veterans and military personnel who died in service.
Veterans will ride in vehicles departing from AMVETS in Jay and will be led by a county sheriff’s vehicle. Parade floats and other participants will assemble at the MEMCO parking lot and join the procession behind the veterans. Local fire, rescue and emergency crews will join the lineup from Spruce Mountain High School.
Wreath-laying ceremonies are planned at three locations along the route: the Chisholm Square World War II Memorial, Richardson Cemetery and the war memorial at Union Park in Livermore Falls.
Organizers said a food truck, “Ma’s Comfort Food,” operated by local vendor Events by Dina, will be stationed at the end of the parade route in Livermore Falls to provide a gathering place for attendees following the event.
Participants scheduled to appear in the parade include:
•Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office cruiser
•Veteran vehicles
• VFW/AMVETS Joint Rifle Squadron
• VFW Auxiliary Marching Unit
• Spruce Mountain High School Band
• American Flag Marching Unit
• “Remember and Honor” float
• Sweetser Options vehicle
• VFW Auxiliary “Miss Poppy” Memorial Day float
• Jay Recreation Committee float
• Civil Air Patrol Squadron
• “Kids in Barrel-Train” float
• Red Hat Society
• Pastor Kay, “Marching Gospel Unit”
• Bloom Academy of Dance team
• “Armed Forces Support through Family & Community”
• Local fire, rescue and police vehicles
Organizers said the updated participant list reflects confirmed entries and community partners expected to take part in the parade.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.