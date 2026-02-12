Participants in Treat Memorial Library’s Craft Circle in Livermore Falls recently created clay celebration cake slice crafts, which were completed during a two-session program and taken home after decorating. (Courtesy of Alana Knapp)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library continues to expand its youth and community programming with literacy packets, craft opportunities and take-home activities designed to serve families with flexible schedules.

Assistant Director Alana Knapp said participation in the library’s Storytime To Go, or STG, packets remains steady, with families and elementary-age children using the materials for early learning and creative play.

Knapp said they’ve given out 100 packets so far, according to Library Director Brianna Rush.

“Our average is about five packets per theme cycle, but it really varies,” Knapp said. “We’ve encouraged families to take as many packets as they have little ones. We’ve found that the packets are also popular among elementary age kiddos, who enjoy being creative with the included craft and coloring pages.”

Knapp said the packets are available in the children’s section during our open hours. Packets include early literacy activities such as like rhymes and songs to learn together and letter writing practice, coloring pages and crafts.

Every two weeks, a new theme is introduced and books related to the theme are displayed next to the packets.

“This way, families can do the activities with their children at their own pace and on their own schedule,” Knapp said. Themes have included kindness, owls, feeling grumpy and hippos. “If you need more packets for your little ones than what we have on display, let staff know and they will happily make copies.”

Recent library programming has also included seasonal and hands-on craft opportunities. The Cards and Cookies event saw modest attendance, but community members still engaged with the activity by taking materials home.

“Our Cards and Cookies event had a small, but enthusiastic attendance,” Knapp said. “We had several folks drop and grab some valentine supplies to take home. To-go cookies were also a popular option (naturally, since they were from Berry Fruit Farm) and we had a few happy snackers sample some in-house.”

The library also recently introduced a new craft activity through its Craft Circle program, where participants created clay celebration cake slices during a two-session process.

“Craft circle participants were able to take home their finished cake slice after decorating,” Knapp said. “This is something new that we’re trying, so if there is interest in more involved crafts, we will definitely do our best to meet that interest. We typically try a project that can be completed in a couple of hours, like stamp carving or shrink plastic charms.”

Coming up soon, the local home-school group will host a Food Science Fest: Sweet Science program featuring edible experiments and activities exploring the origins of favorite seasonal treats. The program is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. and Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at the library. Families will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning while exploring the science behind sweets.