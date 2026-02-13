Drivers and their horses round the corner during racing at the 2024 Farmington Fair. This year's fair runs through Saturday, Sept. 20. (Rich Abrahamson/Staff Photographer)

FARMINGTON — A recently completed economic impact study estimates the 2024 Farmington Fair generated $4.6 million in total activity for the local and regional economy. The results were shared and discussed during the recent Farmington Select Board meeting.

According to the report prepared by Johnson Consulting, the fair drew an estimated 24,775 visitors, including 3,800 out-of-towners and 400 overnighters, resulting in about 250 hotel room nights.

The study estimates total direct spending of $2.1 million, including spending at the fairgrounds, outside the fairgrounds and fair operational expenses. That activity supported an estimated $1.6 million in wages and sustained 30 ongoing jobs.

People spin on a carnival ride in September 2025 at the Farmington Fair in Farmington. (Rich Abrahamson/Staff Photographer)

In terms of fiscal impact, the report estimates $111,800 in state sales tax revenue and $3,400 in state hotel tax revenue, for a total state fiscal impact of approximately $115,300.

The analysis also compared the Farmington Fair’s performance to average fairs with fewer than 25,000 attendees in the IAFE Northeast Zone, finding higher-than-average results in attendance, visitor spending, economic output and tax revenue generation.

The report notes that estimates are based on national and regional economic multipliers and are intended to provide a high-level assessment rather than exact totals.