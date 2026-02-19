More than 40 organizations presented hands-on activities and family-centered programming Feb. 7 at Franklin County Children’s Task Force annual Children’s Festival at the Mt. Blue Campus.
The three-hour event drew nearly 1,000 attendees, bringing families together for free activities, entertainment and community connection.
The festival is organized annually by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, a private, nonprofit organization focused on strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect through community partnerships, advocacy and services.
“The Annual Children’s Festival was an amazing success,” said Rileigh Blanchet, social services director, Maine Families program manager and Prevention Council director.
It is designed to provide families an opportunity to engage in free winter activities while connecting with local service organizations. Activities included cookie decorating, crafts, music, balloon animals, gross motor play, an infant and toddler area, and a low-cost food court.
Blanchet said the collaborative nature of the event is a key component of its impact.
“Collaborative efforts to strengthen families and communities create a level of collective impact that cannot be achieved alone,” Blanchet said.
One of the festival’s main attractions was the hands-on activity room, where local organizations hosted interactive tables for families.
“Our hands-on room is where all of this magic truly shines through, with each table representing an organization sharing a hands-on activity with the families who attend,” Blanchet said. “The collective creativity, energy, and dedication to making this event so special for our community brings us so much joy.”
Blanchet said Mr. Drew and His Animals Too provided entertainment.
“It was so wonderful to see children’s faces light up with excitement when seeing, touching and holding these extraordinary animals,” Blanchet said.
The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will host community dances. The first one is a father-daughter dance from 6-8:30 p.m. March 14 at Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong and Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. A mother-son dance, with the theme of “Red Carpet with My Lady,” is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. April 4 at W.G. Mallett School in Farmington.
