FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School inducted the Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2025 during a ceremony last month between the girls and boys varsity basketball games at the school.

Inductees were recognized in the categories of contributors, coach, athletes and team. School officials noted that achievements after high school are not a factor in Hall of Fame selection.

The 1981 Mt. Blue gymnastics team was inducted in the team category. The program was founded in 1974 and experienced a period of sustained success, including undefeated regular seasons from 1979 to 1982. The 1981 team won a state championship and two Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships.

Nancy Prince was inducted in the coaching category. Prince founded the Mt. Blue gymnastics program in 1974 and led the team during its undefeated regular seasons and 1981 state championship.

Frank Donald, left, stands with Jordan Schanck, who succeeded Donald as director of parks and recreation for the town of Wilton after Donald served in the role for 30 years. Donald was recently inducted into the Mt. Blue High School Athletics Hall of Fame as a contributor. (Brian Ponce/Staff Writer)

Two individuals were inducted as contributors. Steve Shible, former director of the Farmington Recreation Department, was recognized for about 35 years of service and for his involvement in the development of the Dragon’s Nest public skate park in the early 1990s. Frank Donald, former Wilton Recreation Department director, was honored for 35 years of service, his work connected to Kineowatha Park and his career coaching basketball. Donald coached more than 40 teams and over 500 games.

Four individuals were inducted in the athlete category.

Alicia Gifford, now Alicia Quinton, was inducted for her participation in cheerleading at Mt. Blue.

Lisa Stevens Judkins was recognized as a three-sport athlete who competed in field hockey, alpine skiing and track and field from 1971 to 1975. She was a member of teams that won seven KVAC championships and the 1974 state championship track and field team.

Judkins earned top-three finishes in the 440-meter run, long jump and relay events during the 1974 season. She was also the first female recipient of the Thomas Barrows Award, presented to Mt. Blue’s top citizen-athlete. Judkins later competed in track and field at the University of Maine at Orono as a member of the 4×440 relay team that held a school record for several years.

Lance Meader was inducted for his football career from 2001 to 2003. He holds school records for most carries in a season with 224, most rushing yards in a single game with 278 and most rushing yards in a season with 1,608.

Meader is tied for the school record with 20 touchdowns in a season and ranks second in single-season scoring with 120 points. His career total of 2,246 rushing yards ranks fourth all-time. He was named an all-conference player in 2002 and 2003 for Class A football.

Tyson Wehrman was recognized as a three-sport athlete from 1990 to 1993 in football, basketball and lacrosse. As a football player, he excelled as a receiver and defensive end and remains among school leaders in career and single-season receiving yardage. Wehrman earned all-star honors, participated in the Lobster Bowl and was named All-State during his junior and senior seasons.

In basketball, he is one of three Mt. Blue players to score 1,000 career points and played in the McDonald’s All-Star Game. He earned All-State honors in lacrosse during his senior season and later received a football scholarship to the University of New Hampshire.

This year’s group of Hall of Fame inductees is the fourth class. Previous classes were honored in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Athletic Director Cyndi Pratt said the Hall of Fame was created to recognize past success while providing inspiration for current students.

“The goal is to honor the past achievements of some outstanding former athletes at Mt. Blue,” Pratt said.

Pratt said recognizing coaches and contributors alongside athletes and teams reflects the broader support system behind athletic success.

“Success in athletics is never achieved in isolation,” she said. “Coaches develop athletes’ skills, discipline and mind-set, often over many years, influencing both competitive success and personal growth.”

Pratt said the ceremony also connects current student athletes with the school’s athletic legacy.

“It is a way for them to hear about the history of Mt. Blue athletics as well as strive for excellence in their own athletic careers,” she said.

Inductees are selected by a vote of the Hall of Fame committee. Members include Pratt, James Black, Liz LeClair, Darlene Yeaton Nelson, Roger Bolduc, Griffin Conlogue and student representatives Thomas Farmer and Kali Judkins. Once nominated, candidates remain eligible for future consideration.

Pratt said honoring past athletes and community members helps maintain continuity within the school’s athletic programs.

“By honoring those who helped build the program, Mt. Blue ensures its athletic traditions are remembered, respected and carried forward,” she said.