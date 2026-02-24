Part of the permanent Western Maine ski exhibit, seen Feb. 11, is an Olympic Ski and Snowboard exhibit at the Bethel Historic Society that runs through March 27. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

As the Olympics played out in Milan-Cortina this winter, an exhibit at the Bethel Historical Society has brought Western Maine’s Olympic legacy to life, tracing nearly a century of ski and snowboard history through the athletes who carried the region’s snow-covered traditions onto the world stage.

Housed in the Robinson House on Broad Street in Bethel, the display highlights 11 Olympic athletes from the towns of Rumford, Andover, Mexico, Paris, Fryeburg and Bethel, and is open through March 27. Visitors will learn about the early days of rope tows and the terrain parks of today in an adjoining permanent ski exhibit.

A child’s lace-up ski boot is seen Feb. 11 in the Western Maine ski exhibit at the Bethel Historic Society. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

On one wall, Rumford native Wendall “Chummy” Broomhall shares space with Bethel snowboarder Nathan Pare, who recently competed in the 2026 Olympics. Their pairing underscores the evolution of winter sports in western Maine — from cross-country trails to Olympic halfpipes.

Broomhall qualified for the 1940 Winter Olympics, which were ultimately canceled because of World War II. A member of the storied 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army during the war, he later competed in the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games.

In his hometown of Rumford, Broomhall went on to found a world-class cross-country race center at Black Mountain, cementing his role not only as an athlete but as a pioneer of the sport in Maine.

The Ski and Snowboard Olympians of Oxford County exhibit is seen Feb. 11 at the Bethel Historical Society. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Alongside athlete profiles are Olympic keepsakes collected over decades: opening ceremony jackets, credentials, water bottles, skis and medallions. Memorabilia from Winter Games held in Lake Placid, France, Salt Lake City, Russia, South Korea and Canada reflect the far-reaching impact of athletes from this small corner of the state.

Little nuggets of Western Maine ski lore fill both rooms of the exhibit.

One highlight is Bethel native Troy Murphy’s first-person account of competing as a freestyle skier in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. His reflections convey the thrill — and pressure — of representing both country and community on the sport’s biggest stage.

Wooden skis made in Paris are part of the permanent exhibit, seen Feb. 11, at the Bethel Historical Society. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

While the Olympic exhibit is temporary, an adjoining room features a permanent collection dedicated to Western Maine skiing heritage. On display are early wooden skis crafted by the Paris Manufacturing Co., a laced leather ski boot, vintage resort posters, photographs and newspaper clippings. A 1930s documentary film shows how the company’s wooden skis were made, offering a glimpse into the craftsmanship that once defined the industry.

A black-and-white photograph from 1949 captures a rope tow on Bethel’s Vernon Street climbing Paradise Hill — the first ski area to operate in Bethel.

The exhibit also nods to entrepreneur Les Otten and the “no snow” winter of 1980, when Otten arranged for 10 tons of snow from Bethel to be dumped on Boston Common in Boston to draw attention to Sunday River’s snowmaking capabilities. The publicity stunt helped reinforce the region’s reputation for reliable winter conditions.

A Bethel Inn advertisement is part of the collection. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

In addition to the Olympians, six technical experts and four coaches from Western Maine are profiled, recognizing the broader network of talent that has supported athletes’ journeys to the Games.

Olympic bobsledder Frankie Del Duca, of Bethel, is not featured in the exhibit, but made a big showing at this winter’s Olympic games.

The display was created and installed by Bethel’s Wende Gray and other Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum members .

The displays show how Western Maine’s hills have served as a training ground for athletes whose ambitions — and achievements — reach far beyond the region.

The Ski and Snowboard Olympians of Oxford County exhibit is open from 1-3 p.m. through March 27. Call ahead at: 207-824-2908.