FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington highlighted the growing importance of career and technical education during the Tuesday, Feb. 24, board of directors meeting, describing it as a critical bridge between classroom learning and workforce preparation.

Elkington also recognized six Franklin County Teachers of the Year nominees during the meeting, reading their names aloud and thanking them for their dedication and service to students across the region. He said their work reflects the strength and commitment of educators throughout Franklin County.

He asked the board to join him in congratulating Franklin County Teacher of the Year nominees Regina Savage of Foster Career & Technical Education Center, Kirsten Brann and Leigh Welch of Mt. Blue Middle School, Cameron McAllister and Leah Stevens of Cascade Brook School, and Jamie Leo of Academy Hill School. He thanked them for their dedication to supporting students, families and colleagues, and said their commitment to the district’s mission and daily work with students is deeply appreciated.

Elkington noted that February is Career and Technical Education Month, a statewide recognition of programs that provide students with hands-on learning and career pathways. He said career and technical education centers across Maine recently showcased student work at the State House in Augusta.

“Anytime you have the privilege of spending time with CTE students and staff, hearing their stories and witnessing firsthand the learning and work they complete, you cannot help but be impressed,” Elkington said at the meeting.

Elkington said student engagement in career and technical programs reflects Maine’s long-term investment in workforce preparation and post-secondary readiness. He added that these programs help students develop technical skills alongside broader competencies such as creative problem-solving, collaboration, communication and adaptability.

“We should be incredibly proud of the opportunities these programs provide and the many doors they open for our youth,” Elkington said Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Elkington also emphasized the role of the Foster Career & Technical Education Center in connecting classroom learning to real-world applications. He said the programs serve students from RSU 9, RSU 73 and MSAD 58 and are supported by local school boards and communities throughout Franklin County.

In addition, RSU 9 officials received confirmation from the Maine Department of Education that the district has met federal Title I comparability requirements for fiscal year 2026. The determination verifies that local and state resources are being distributed equitably between Title I and non-Title I schools, as required under federal law.

According to a Feb. 18 letter from the Maine Department of Education, the district’s fiscal year 2026 comparability report was reviewed using certified enrollment and staffing data.

“We have determined that RSU 9 has met the comparability indicators and no further action is required,” wrote Shelly Chasse-Johndro, director of ESEA federal programs for the Maine Department of Education.

Elkington said Tuesday, Feb. 24, that the district will continue working with school boards, staff and community partners to expand career and technical education opportunities across Franklin County.