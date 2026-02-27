DIXFIELD — Residents approved both articles at a special town meeting Feb. 23 to enact proposed 2025 amendments to the town Naming and Numbering Ordinance, and to request funds towards a restoration project by the town’s historical society.

This special town meeting was canceled on Jan. 26 due to a snowstorm.

Town Manager Alicia Conn said the small group of voters overwhelmingly approved both articles.

The purpose of Dixfield’s Street Naming and House Numbering Ordinance is to enhance the easy and rapid location of properties by law enforcement, fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel.

Among the amended proposed changes for Street Naming are:

• The Select Board shall designate an Addressing Officer, who is responsible for and authorized to provide all required addressing and database information to the state agency responsible for the implementation of Enhanced 9-1-1 service.

• It is the responsibility of the town to install and maintain street signs. The cost of private road signs shall be the responsibility of the party requesting a road name (developer, individual, etc.).

Among the amended proposed changes for House Numbering:

• All numbers shall be not less than 4 inches in height and in a contrasting color to the background.

• Removed will be: all residents and other occupants are requested to post the assigned number and road name next to their telephone for emergency reference.

This ordinance will be administered by the town manager, and the Select Board is authorized to assign road names, both on existing and proposed roads.

Earlier proposals that are not included are: A one-time fee of $100 to cover the costs of initial sign installation will be charged at the time of applying to name a street; and a house or property with non-conforming or non-existing numbers shall be fined $10/day.

However, Conn said the Select Board agreed to revisit the fines and fees associated with the 2025 Amendments to the Street Naming and Numbering Ordinance at the March 9 meeting, to be held at 5:30 p.m. downstairs at the Ludden Library.

On the other article, voters authorized the Select Board to use money from accrued interest in the Ione Harlow Dixfield Community Fund for restoration of the Dixfield Historical Society curtain. Conn said this article was amended to include an additional $500 for the required fire proofing, for a total allocation of $1,000. She said there is approximately $51,758 available in the fund.

Members of the Dixfield Historical Society are hoping to raise $7,000 for the restoration of the former Mystic Grange curtain, which will be given to Dirigo High School.