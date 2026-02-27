A Farmington man found guilty by a jury on gross sexual assault and other charges in May 2025 was sentenced Friday at Franklin County Superior Court to nearly 25 years followed by eight years of probation.

A Franklin County jury found Cory Hutchinson, 39, guilty of gross sexual assault, aggravated criminal trespass and domestic violence assault involving a former girlfriend on May 21, 2025.

Justice Nancy Mills sentenced Hutchinson to serve 20 years with all but eight years suspended on the sexual assault charge, four years all suspended on the aggravated criminal trespass charge and 364 days for the domestic violence assault charge to be served at the same time as the sexual assault sentence, according to court documents.

Once he is released from prison he will be on probation for eight years.

During the 2⅟₂-day trial in May the victim testified that she and Hutchinson had a relationship that was good in the beginning and turned bad toward the end. She was done with Hutchinson but he kept talking her into getting back together, according to testimony.

The victim told the court that Hutchinson used physical force, including holding her by the neck, to hold her in place while he sexually assaulted her on Dec. 16, 2023.

Advertisement

Assistant District Attorney Ellex St. Pierre told the jury that Hutchinson’s DNA was found on the victim.

Then defense attorney John Pelletier claimed that the victim exaggerated about what happened to “make Cory look bad.”

Htuchinson had been held at the Franklin County jail in Farmington since he was found guilty. He will receive credit for time already served in the case.

HOW TO GET HELP

IF YOU or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can call 1-800-871-7741 for free and confidential help 24 hours a day.

TO LEARN more about sexual violence prevention and response in Maine, visit the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault website.

Advertisement

IF YOU or someone who you KNOW is struggling with a mental health crisis, you can also call the Maine Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 1-888-568-1112.