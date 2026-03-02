Black Mountain in Rumford is pictured Feb. 24. (Daryn Slover/Staff Photographer)

A young girl was seriously injured while skiing Saturday at Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford.

The girl, who was skiing with her sister, was found at the base of a tree, John McElrath, director of Ski Patrol, said Monday. She is under 10 years old and from Maine, he said. Her parents were also on the mountain.

Ski Patrol responded at about 4:05 p.m. to a call that someone hit a tree on a trail and was on the scene within a minute, he said.

The patient had serious injuries, McElrath said. She did not suffer cardiac arrest, contrary to some other media reports.

Patrol stabilized the girl, who was treated by Med-Care ambulance personnel and taken to Rumford Hospital in Rumford. She was then moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland.