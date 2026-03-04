Participants in the April 5, 2025, “Hands Off!” rally hold handmade signs and a Third Act Maine banner in front of Merrill Hall in Farmington. The demonstration drew nearly 500 people advocating for democracy, federal programs, and community values. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Western Mountains Third Act Indivisible is extending its weekly peace vigil on Main Street with a larger event planned for noon March 28.

“We’re responding to a call from national organizations, including No Kings, Indivisible, Mobilize, and others,” organizers said in a news release. “In addition to that ongoing commitment, we are also aware of an increasing interest expressed by college students (University of Maine at Farmington) to stand up for their freedom and to support others less fortunate than they are. This event is perfectly timed to give them that opportunity.”

The group’s Friday Peace and Protest events continue from noon to 1 p.m. each week, with about 50 people participating on both sides of Main Street, according to organizers. All events stress nonviolent direct action.

Organizers said the March 28 event is not a march, so people can bring chairs or share food and not have to walk far.

“People are also free to walk up and down the sidewalk reading all the signs and greeting each other,” the release said.

Singing is planned as part of the event. In mid-February, a gathering of 75 people learned protest songs with the help of Ruth Hill, who will lead singing March 28. Organizers said a singing group will be located somewhere along Main Street, possibly in front of Old South Church.

Advertisement

Eileen Kreutz, Polly Brown and Doug Rawlings were among those involved in organizing and responding to questions about the event.

“We want people to focus on the real needs of our communities, needs that are being defunded and set aside, i.e. SNAP Benefits, health care premium increases. We want to help people think carefully about where our tax resources are sent. And we want to help each other stand united in the face of threats and violence,” the release said.

Organizers said nonviolent action is important to their mission.

“Even the smallest threat of force or violence can cause people to shut down, stop thinking, stop listening,” the release said. “The more we can maintain calm and diffuse conflict, the more chance there is for people (on all sides of any question) to approach it with an awareness of both what makes sense to them and what makes sense to their opponents. We try to hold that in mind with room for change, which many people express when they talk about where they stand on things and how their thinking has evolved.”