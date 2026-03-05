Inside Belle Creative Arts, the studio of Vera’s Iron and Vine owner Vera Johnson in Wilton, kilns, pottery tools and collected materials reflect her multidisciplinary work in ceramics, metal and mixed media art. (Courtesy of Vera Johnson)

WILTON — In a former fiddlehead cannery on High Street, artist Vera Johnson spends her days surrounded by metal, clay, reclaimed objects and the steady rhythm of creative work, continuing a practice rooted in history, craftsmanship and community connection.

Johnson, owner of Vera’s Iron and Vine, opened her retail storefront in Wilton in 2018. In 2020, she began renovating the former Belle of Maine cannery, transforming the historic industrial building into her studio and creative center, now known as Belle Creative Arts.

“There were many factors that influenced my decision, but ultimately it came down to a desire to spend more focused time in my studio — working closely with my materials and reconnecting with the heart of my own creative practice,” Johnson said. “I wanted to engage with clients in more meaningful and personal ways, whether through open houses, custom commissions, or teaching.”

The transition marked a shift in focus after years of building creative spaces for other artists.

“For years, my energy was devoted to building spaces and creating opportunities for others,” she said. “Now, I am intentionally carving out the time and space needed to fully return to my own creative voice; to experiment, to refine, and to create work that reflects the depth of my experience and vision.”

Artist Vera Johnson’s Belle Creative Arts studio, housed in the former Belle of Maine fiddlehead cannery on High Street in Wilton, reflects the building’s industrial past and its transformation into a working creative space for metalwork, pottery and mixed media art. Vera’s Iron and Vine is Johnson’s business name, while Belle Creative Arts is the studio and creative center she operates inside the former cannery building. (Courtesy of Vera Johnson)

Johnson creates mixed media art, found object work, refined artisan jewelry, pottery and one-of-a-kind pieces, often assembling materials shaped by time into new forms. Visitors entering her studio often find her at work, surrounded by tools and materials that reflect decades of collecting and creating.

“They’ll step into a world where creativity has no fixed boundaries,” Johnson said. “I’m usually working on several pieces at once; some commissioned, some destined for galleries, and some created simply for the love of making.”

Her artistic approach traces back to her childhood, where she learned to see value in overlooked materials.

“As a child, I followed my father through old barns, workshops, and forgotten buildings, gathering parts and materials for whatever might one day need them,” she said. “That instinct never left me. I still collect objects shaped by time, knowing they carry history within them.”

Johnson said her upbringing in a small town surrounded by craftsmen shaped her creative identity.

“I was surrounded by craftsmen, carpenters, woodworkers, leatherworkers, and farmers, people who worked with their hands and understood the value of patience, skill, and resourcefulness,” she said. “Life was simpler. People were kind. That way of living shaped me in ways I’m still discovering.”

Her connection to Wilton began long before purchasing the cannery, through time spent outdoors on Wilson Lake.

Handcrafted ceramic mugs created by Vera Johnson are displayed at Belle Creative Arts in Wilton, reflecting her nature-inspired designs and focus on functional artisan pottery. (Courtesy of Vera Johnson)

“When I moved to Maine, I fell in love with Wilson Lake in Wilton,” Johnson said. “I spent countless days and evenings kayaking; watching the sun settle into the hills, listening to music drift across the water, and making friends along the shoreline.”

She said discovering the cannery itself felt like uncovering a piece of local history.

“Finding the old fiddlehead cannery felt like uncovering a treasure,” she said. “Learning its history, meeting the family connected to it, and breathing new life into a space so many people remember has been a profound gift.”

The building continues to serve as a link between Wilton’s industrial past and its creative present. Johnson said community members frequently stop by to share memories of the cannery and its role in the local economy.

“People often stop to share their memories of working there, or stories passed down through their families,” she said. “Before coming here, I never knew fiddleheads were canned, or that it was once such an important part of the local economy.”

For the past six years, Johnson said community support has played a central role in sustaining her work.

“For the past six years, I’ve been rooted in this community, and the support I’ve received has been nothing short of extraordinary,” she said. “People have shown up in ways both practical and deeply meaningful; helping move heavy things, building and installing, clearing space, collaborating creatively, and simply being present.”

Beyond her personal studio work, Johnson has focused on teaching and collaboration. She has offered classes in pottery, wheel throwing, hand-building, blacksmithing, welding, coppersmithing and fold forming, along with painting and multidisciplinary art experiences.

A student works with clay at Belle Creative Arts in Wilton, where Vera’s Iron and Vine owner Vera Johnson offers pottery classes and hands-on instruction in traditional and multidisciplinary art techniques. (Courtesy of Vera Johnson)

She has worked closely with homeschooling families, offering creative instruction designed to encourage both skill-building and self-expression. Her teaching has also included youth programs and art camps in partnership with organizations such as the YMCA and local libraries.

“I believe with my whole heart in building a space like this, one that reaches people through hands-on classes, welcomes skilled teachers from elsewhere, and offers the rare opportunity to visit a working artist studio,” Johnson said.

Her storefront and creative center have also served as gathering places for artists and community members. Johnson previously hosted more than 50 local artisans in her storefront, creating opportunities for artists to share and sell their work.

“My storefront in Wilton became a space for connection, hosting more than 50 local artisans and offering a place where creative work could be seen and valued,” she said.

Johnson has also collaborated with local businesses, farmers market vendors and community organizations. One fundraiser, Empty Bowls held at Salt & Pepper, raised more than $2,400 for the local food bank.

She continues to participate in Wilton’s Second Saturday events from June through December, which bring residents and visitors together to experience local art and businesses.

Artist Vera Johnson, owner of Vera’s Iron and Vine, sits in her Belle Creative Arts studio in Wilton, where she creates metalwork, pottery and mixed media art inside the renovated former Belle of Maine fiddlehead cannery. (Courtesy of Vera Johnson)

“These events have become a meaningful rhythm, an open invitation to connect through creativity,” she said.

Johnson has also collaborated on local garden tours, helping integrate artwork into outdoor spaces, including installations at gardens open to the public.

She said Belle Creative Arts was always intended to be more than just a personal studio.

“My intention has always been to create more than a studio,” Johnson said. “I want it to be a place of experience, connection and possibility, where learning happens through doing, where traditional skills are shared, and where creative energy moves outward into the wider community.”

Johnson’s work and Belle Creative Arts were featured on Maine Life Media in 2024, highlighting her contributions to Maine’s creative community and her continued role in revitalizing a historic Wilton space.

She hopes the space continues to inspire creativity in people of all ages.

“I hope this space continues to attract children, families, and curious minds of all ages, inspiring confidence, imagination, and endless creative exploration,” she said.

Johnson said the work she creates, and the space she has built, reflect both personal history and community connection.

“What exists here today is not mine alone, it has been shaped, lifted, and carried forward by many hands and open hearts,” she said.

For Johnson, supporting locally rooted creative work helps strengthen both individual connections and the broader community.

“Local handcrafted work carries story, memory, and presence,” she said. “When someone holds my work, they hold not only the material, but the journey of its transformation and my own.”