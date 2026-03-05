Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight... More by Rebecca Richard
Kingfield students win Kids Cup at Sugarloaf event
Kingfield Elementary students won the Kids Cup at the WinterKids Downhill 24 event at Sugarloaf after raising more than $13,000 and skiing hundreds of runs during the two-day fundraiser.
