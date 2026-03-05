1 min read
Students from Kingfield Elementary School celebrate on the slopes last month at Sugarloaf Mountain during the WinterKids Downhill 24 event held Feb. 26-27. The team logged 273 ski run points and raised $13,185 to win the Kids Cup for the highest combined fundraising and ski totals among youth teams. (Courtesy of Erica Luce)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 32 years and mom of eight...

