WILTON — Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Department reported strong participation in winter programs while also raising concerns about the use of restricted funds during the Feb. 17 select board meeting.

Parks and Recreation Director Jordan Schanck told the board that community support helped drive a successful basketball season and other winter activities.

“As you close out the winter season, I’m grateful for the tremendous community support that helped make our program successful,” Schanck said. “We wrapped up all of our basketball programs with strong participation at every level.”

Schanck said approximately 20 children ages 3 and 4 participated in the Peewee program, while 25 kindergarten and first-grade players joined youth teams. Older divisions also saw strong enrollment, with four teams in grades 1-3 and five teams in grades 4-8.

“The energy, sportsmanship and enthusiasm from players, families and coaches made this a very positive season,” he said.

The department also fielded four travel basketball teams, including teams for third- and fourth-grade girls, fifth- and sixth-grade girls, third- and fourth-grade boys, and fifth-grade boys.

“The fifth grade boys earned runner up in their division and that accomplishment reflects both their dedication and the support of their coaches and families,” Schanck said.

Winter recreation extended beyond basketball. Schanck said the town’s outdoor ice rink opened the week after Christmas and was well used by residents.

“The ice rink opened the week after Christmas and has been enjoyed by residents of all ages,” he said. “With the recent warm weather, we expect the season to conclude soon, but the strong turnout demonstrates continued interest in winter recreation.”

He said the department also introduced a new after-school skating program in partnership with Academy Hill School.

“This winter we introduced a new after school skate program, where staff from Academy Hill School brought students to the park for free skating,” Schanck said. “The positive feedback from parents and children has been overwhelming.”

Schanck said the department is preparing for spring programs, which will focus on traditional youth sports offerings.

“Right now, we are doing softball and baseball clinics,” he said. “And that’s pretty much all we really do for spring stuff.”

He said the department has discussed potentially expanding programming in the future.

“We had a couple of discussions with some coaches about offering maybe some lacrosse programs, but really haven’t dipped our toes in anything like that yet,” Schanck said.

Schanck also reported on his professional development, including attending the Northern New England Parks and Recreation Conference and working toward certification.

“I am close to completing the National Alliance for Youth Sports certification administrator program training that will help us continue and improve program structure, safety and quality,” he said.

He said the department is preparing to advertise summer jobs and camp opportunities.

“Each season brings new chances to enhance what we provide and we look forward to using community feedback to strengthen our program,” Schanck said.

Schanck also read a letter from the Parks and Recreation Committee seeking clarification on the Select Board’s Nov. 4, 2025, decision to allocate funds from the Bjorn fund toward development of a park and ride on Munson Road.

The committee wrote that it “was surprised to learn that this decision was made without prior consultation with the parks and rec committee or the director of the parks and rec.”

According to the letter, the Bjorn fund has historically supported youth and family recreation projects, including improvements to Kineowatha Park courts, construction of a pavilion used by summer camps and community members, and establishment of the ice rink.

The committee stated that donor intent may limit how the funds can be used, noting that the original award letter from donor Judith Bjorn indicated the funds were intended “to support your extensive programs for youth and families.”

In a Feb. 26 phone interview, Town Manager Maria Greeley said the Munson Road project was part of an ATV trail initiative funded primarily through a state grant.

“The town had applied for a grant for the ATV trail project through the Bureau of Parks and Lands ATV program, and we received the grant from the state,” Greeley said.

She said the project involved upgrading an existing park-and-ride lot on Munson Road that had been used for winter snow storage. “We basically cleaned up the park and ride that existed there,” she said.

The town hired C.M. Earthwork to complete the work. The total project cost was $22,887.70, according to Greeley. Wilton was awarded $19,800 through the state grant, with the remaining $3,087.70 covered using funds from the Bjorn account, according to Greeley.

Greeley said the proposal called for repurposing and significantly upgrading the town-owned property into a formal trailhead facility offering access to the Whistle Stop Trail system. Work included grading and graveling the existing lot to create a well-drained parking area, installing signage and constructing a dedicated trail corridor across Munson Road.

“Across the actual parking lot, they cut into the embankment, I guess you could say, that made a trail that leads directly into the Whistle Stop Trail,” Greeley said. “They can park and hike or park their trailers and have ATV access.”

The committee requested clarification on the Munson Road project and maintenance expectations, stating its goal is “to improve communication, clarify responsibilities and work collaboratively with the select board.”

Select board members thanked Schanck for his report but did not provide clarification on the fund allocation during the meeting.