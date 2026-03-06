FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is inviting businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Mt. Blue region to apply for its second annual community beautification funding program supporting gardening and landscaping projects.

While the club has long offered a student scholarship, the program was created to expand its reach within the community.

“The Garden Club had additional resources to do so and wanted to expand its impact,” said Community Grants Program Chair Lisa Park Laflin. “In addition, it was interested in expanding its impact and visibility.”

This year, $500 will be available to one or more applicants seeking to improve a business location or community space through gardening or landscaping projects.

The program is open to businesses and nonprofit organizations operating in Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Temple, Starks, Vienna and Weld.

Newly planted grasses are nestled among the falling leaves getting ready for their long winter’s nap in autumn of 2025 at the Farmington Public Library. The Library was the recipient of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club first annual Community Grant Program award. (Courtesy of Lisa Laflin)

According to Laflin, the effort reflects the club’s broader mission of promoting gardening while strengthening connections within the community.

“The Garden Club seeks to educate about, promote, and foster the love of gardening,” she said. “By involving the community, it increases the club’s visibility to the broader community, and demonstrates a commitment to civic engagement.”

Last year’s inaugural award went to the Farmington Public Library, which used the funds to begin a longer-term landscaping project featuring native plants.

“The Library used the funds to start a long-term beautification project,” Laflin said. “Without those funds, the project may still be in discussion.”

She added that the improvements have already helped highlight the importance of thoughtful landscaping.

“The work that was done draws attention to the library and reinforces the importance of native plants,” Laflin said.

The garden club hopes to see a range of ideas submitted this year.

“A wide variety including youth-led projects; window boxes; and even mitigation of invasive species,” Laflin said.

The club also encourages applicants who may not consider themselves traditional gardeners.

“Applicants do not have to think of themselves as accomplished gardeners,” Laflin said. “We are looking for out of the box thinkers and creativity.”

She added that organizations with a vision for improving their spaces should not hesitate to apply.

“They should apply because they have a vision for beautification that involves plants in any way,” Laflin said. “Also, applicants may not know much about gardening, but they know about the impact of their efforts.”

Beautification, she said, plays an important role in strengthening small communities.

“Oh my goodness. Can you imagine a barren wasteland where no one cares about the landscape?” Laflin said. “Beautification brings vitality to a community and says, ‘hey, we care and respect our area. We are important.’”

The club also emphasizes environmentally responsible landscaping.

“The Garden Club embraces native plants and sustainable gardening practices,” Laflin said. “To have this mindset in community spaces is especially valuable.”

Membership and participation in the organization have also been growing.

“It means that the club can sustain its work and foster other efforts,” Laflin said. “It is particularly energizing to have people from all walks of life and gardening skills involved.”

She said the organization has seen a strong sense of collaboration among members and the broader community.

“There is a spirit of cooperation and community spirit unprecedented in garden clubs here,” Laflin said.

Applications are due April 1 and recipients will be announced by May 1.

Applications are available on the club’s website at mtblueareagardenclub.wordpress.com/apply-for-our-grant/.