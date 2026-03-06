A fire that destroyed Willie's Auto Body on Thursday at 457 Auburn Road in Turner was ruled accidental. It started when welding work being done on a vehicle caught interior carpet on fire. Employees were unsuccessful in trying to extinguish it, Turner fire Chief Steve Michaud said. (Courtesy W.H. Drake)

A fire that destroyed a longtime family auto body shop on Auburn Road in Turner was ruled accidental, Turner fire Chief Steve Michaud said Friday.

Carpeting in a vehicle having some welding work done caught fire at Willie’s Auto Body, 457 Auburn Road. Workers tried to extinguish it but were unsuccessful, Michaud said.

When firefighters arrived, fire was coming from the roof and doors of the building. About 50 firefighters from 12 departments responded.

Firefighters were able to get inside initially and grabbed some personal valuables, including a safe, plaques, paperwork, deer antlers, and other items, but left because of the high risk. The cinder block walls were cracking and the roof later collapsed.

Firefighters did a nearly 4-mile round-trip water shuttle from Potato Road. The department brought in an excavator from K.R. Youland & Son Excavation Contractor in Turner to pull the building apart to help extinguish the fire.

One of Turner’s engines had a mechanical malfunction and had to be fixed at the site.

“Pretty much everything was a loss” including customers’ vehicles inside the shop, tools and equipment, Michaud said. He estimated the loss at more than $500,000.

Paul Boutin is listed on the company’s website as president of the business.

Michaud said the business is covered by insurance.

“Everyone did a fantastic job. Everybody worked well together,” he said. “It was a tough fire to fight.”