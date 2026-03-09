Municipalities in Androscoggin County will see higher tax assessments for this year, even though commissioners set the tax rate on Wednesday at 1 cent lower than last year.

The county had to raise $17.4 million to cover its $23.7 million spending package for 2026, plus a layover amount of $283,175 in case there are any abatement requests, county Treasurer Clarice Proctor wrote in an email.

If the overlay is not used, it will roll into the general fund at the end of the year, or be used to offset the 2027 tax assessment.

Tax bills will be sent to the municipalities later this month and reminders will be sent in July or August, Proctor said. Taxes are due Sept. 1 and interest is charged beginning Nov. 1.

Under the county tax system, municipalities are assessed based on the total property value of each city and town.

Lewiston, then Auburn, saw the highest increases in tax assessments based on valuation. Lewiston’s state valuation increased nearly $1 million to $5.1 billion from last year to this year, and county taxes assessed are at $5.3 million, an increase of about $903,554.

Advertisement

In Auburn, the valuation is nearly $3.6 billion, which is about $328 million more than last year. Its share of Androscoggin County taxes is nearly $3.7 million.

In some of the less populated towns with lower valuations, Durham’s valuation is listed as increasing by $106 million to about $883.5 million. Its share of county taxes went up by $102,465 to reach $918,788.

Turner’s valuation increased to just over $1 billion from nearly $853 million in 2025. The tax assessment rose to $1 million, a $164,683 increase from 2026.

The town showing the lowest valuation and lowest tax assessment is Wales. Its valuation is up $14 million to $235.9 million. Its share of county taxes rose to $245,336, an increase of $23,486.