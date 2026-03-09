According to Amy Soper of the Androscoggin Land Trust, participants completed a walk that was a little more than two miles along the Blue Explorer Trail, following the Androscoggin River to the train trestle and back. Although the full moon remained hidden behind incoming storm clouds, Soper said the peaceful winter conditions made for a memorable outing.
Nick DeMillo led the group and was recognized for his work maintaining and improving the local trail system.
The Androscoggin Land Trust conserves more than 5,000 acres across the Androscoggin River watershed and is seeking volunteers interested in supporting trail work, stewardship and outreach.
Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...
