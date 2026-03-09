When winter weather comes, towns and cities in Maine still have to do business, whether it’s the town office, the transfer station or public works. Sometimes, though, when it gets really bad out there, town administrators shut their offices down for safety.

We have compiled a list of information from area towns about what to do and where to go to find information about whether your town buildings are closed.

ANDOVER

Warming Center: Andover School is a warming center

Trash: The transfer station would only close for a really big storm

Town Office Closing: The town office closing is the town clerk’s call and would get posted on the town website, andovermaine.gov/.

Sand: The sand pile is stocked at the town garage (53 south Main St.); residents are allowed 2 5-gallon buckets of sand per storm.

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

BETHEL

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Town website, bethelmaine.org/, under Town Government, Transfer Station

Town Office Closing: Town posts on the Bethel Facebook page, town website and 3 news stations are notified.

Sand: Town website under Town Government, PWD

Parking Restrictions: This would be listed with town closings if applicable

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

CANTON

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Canton Transfer Station, 207-320-3598, is open Wednesday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 45 Jewett Hill Road. If closed, town will post on its Facebook page.

Town Office Closing: Notification on Facebook (town of Canton, 207-597-2920) and on electronic sign at 94 Turner St. Visit cantonme.com/ for more information.

Sand: Sand is available at the Town Office (207-597-2920), 94 Turner St. Bring your own pail, but leave the shovel.

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery



DIXFIELD

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Transfer Station is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Sundays, 388 River Road, Mexico. 207-364-3645.

Town Office Closing: Notification on Facebook, the town website (dixfield.org/), and electronic sign (42 Main St.).

Sand: Sand pile at the Public Works garage, 236 Main St. Bring a bucket and shovel. First bucket is free, 25 cents after as needed. Honor system.

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

EUSTIS

Warming Center: Community building, 84 Main St.; contact the town office for access

Trash: Retains its regular hours

Town Office Closing: Does not usually close for winter weather, but closures may occur during significant storms. Visit eustismaine.org/ for more information.

Sand: N/A

Parking Restrictions: None

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

FARMINGTON

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Transfer Station open Tues & Thurs 7:30am-2:00pm and Saturday 7:30am-2:30pm

Town Office Closing: When the town office is closed or has a delayed open, it will be posted on our Facebook Page and Digital Signboard. We also alert The Daily Bulldog, News Center Maine, WMTW, WABI, and WKTJ. Visit town website for information, farmington-maine.org/

Sand: For availability and location, call Public Works: 207-778-2191

Parking Restrictions: Parking bans and winter parking restrictions can be found in the Traffic Ordinance beginning on page 2: TrafficOrdinance080624.pdf

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

HEBRON

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: See below

Town Office Closing: Posted on local TV news stations, all closings (town office and transfer station) on the website, hebronmaine.org/, Facebook and some through emails, on the town office door. Other issues that arise are posted on the website, Facebook and some emails as needed.

Sand: See above

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

JAY

Warming Center: Normally the town does not have a warming center. There are some in the region hosted by other organizations, largely the churches. Information shared on Facebook and by email when available.

Trash: The contractor providing the service is allowed to make the call on whether it is safe to pick up or not. Information posted on town Facebook page and via the town’s email list if there is a change due to a storm. See town of Jay website, jay-maine.org/, Transfer Station tab. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. If the employees are needed to plow snow and the facility is closed, information will be shared on the town Facebook page and email list.

Town Office Closing: If there is a closure or delay it would be shared on Facebook and email as well as the Daily Bulldog.

Sand: See town of Jay website, Highway Department tab, Ordinances & Policies, Winter Sand Policy under highway department. For Sand for Seniors, Jay Police Department and Public Works will deliver a bucket of sand/salt. Call 897-6766 or email [email protected] to request a bucket.

Parking Restrictions: See town of Jay website, Highway Department tab, Ordinances & Policies, Winter Parking: jay-maine.org/highway-department/

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

KINGFIELD

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Does not usually close for winter weather, but closures may occur during significant storms.

Town Office Closing: Does not usually close for winter weather, but closures may occur during significant storms. “nine times out of 10” won’t close. kingfieldme.org/

Sand: Residents are permitted one 5-gallon bucket per storm, 48 Tufts Pond Road

Parking Restrictions: Parking is prohibited on town streets from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Nov. 15 and April 15

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

GREENWOOD

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Notice will be posted on Facebook page, TV Channel 13, 8, and 6

Town Office Closing: Notice on its Facebook Page, TV Channel 13, 8, and 6.

Sand: Two sand stations, 1. Behind the Greenwood Town Hall, 270 Main St. Route 26, Locke’s Mills; and 2. At Greenwood Highway Garage, 941 Greenwood Road.

Parking Restrictions: Usually none but in the event that there is, a notice will be posted on the town website, greenwoodmaine.org/, Facebook page, TV Channel 13, 8. and 6.

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

LIVERMORE

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Closures or delays are made as needed and will be posted on the town’s Facebook page and website.

Town Office Closing: Closures or delays are made as needed and will be posted on the town’s Facebook page and the website, livermoremaine.org/.

Sand: Available at the highway department. No set times.

Parking Restrictions: Parking ban Nov. 15 to April 15, 11 p.m.-7 a.m.

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

MEXICO

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Transfer Station is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. except for Sundays, 388 River Road, Mexico. 207-364-3645.

Town Office Closing: Notification on town’s Facebook page and website (mexicomaine.net/), television (WCSH, WMTW, WGME), and on the front door.

Sand: Up to two 5-gallon buckets. Have some buckets, but many residents have buckets to reuse as well. Call the Town Office (364-7971) during regular office hours for delivery by Public Works.

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

NEW VINEYARD

Warming Center: Smith Hall, 43 Mendolia Road. People seeking shelter should notify the New Vineyard Fire Department for access.

Trash: Retains its regular hours.

Town Office Closing: Does not usually close for winter weather, but closures may occur during significant storms. Visit newvineyardme.org/ for more information.

Sand: Sand shed at 39 Public Works Drive. Two buckets or less is preferred.

Parking Restrictions: No parking bans

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

NORWAY

Warming Center: The town of Norway does not currently have a warming/cooling center, but information is shared about area warming centers, including the SAD 17 school district or the South Paris Fire Station.

Trash: Visit the Norway Paris Solid Waste website, norwayparissolidwaste.com; or on Facebook

Town Office Closing: Visit the town website, norwaymaine.com/, scroll down to observed holidays; generally does not close for weather events.

Sand: The Norway Police Department offers Operation Sandbox where elderly or disabled persons can call 207-743-5303 and schedule a delivery of sand to their Norway address. A self-service sandpile for Norway residents is on Beal St.; residents are allowed two 5-gallon buckets of sand per storm.

Parking Restrictions: On the town’s website, under documents, the parking and traffic ordinance is listed.

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

OTISFIELD

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: See town’s website (otisfieldme.gov/1209/Trash-Recycling) for information about closings.

Town Office Closing: If the town office closes it will be posted on the town website, otisfieldme.gov/m/newsflash?cat=1, posted on WGME and WSCH 6; and on Facebook.

Sand: Available at the Town Garage for resident’s only

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

OXFORD

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: N/A

Town Office Closing: Visit town website for information, oxfordmaine.org/

Sand: Available at the Town Garage for Resident’s only

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

PARIS

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: N/A

Town Office Closing: Visit town website for information, parismaine.org/

Sand: N/A

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

PERU

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Transfer Station is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. except for Sundays, 388 River Road, Mexico. 207-364-3645.

Town Office Closing: Notification on town’s Facebook page and television (WCSH, WMTW, WGME). Visit townofperumaine.org/ for more information.

Sand: Sand pile at the Public Works garage, 85 Peru Center Road, up to two 5-gallon buckets; bring your own bucket(s) and shovel.

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

RANGELEY

Warming Center: Rangeley Lakes Regional School, 43 Mendolia Road

Trash: N/A

Town Office Closing: Does not usually close for winter weather, but closures may occur during significant storms. Visit the town website for information, townofrangeley.com/

Sand: Highway Garage on Robbins Avenue. Residents are limited to two and a half gallon buckets per storm.

Parking Restrictions: Traffic Ordinance: No person may park a vehicle on any street, public way, or town-owned parking lot from Nov. 15 to April 15 between the hours of 12-7 a.m. for snow plowing or snow removal operations.

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

ROXBURY

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Transfer Station is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Sundays, 388 River Road, Mexico. 207-364-3645.

Town Office Closing: Notification on town’s Facebook page and website, (roxburymaine.com/).

Sand: Sand pile at 832 Roxbury Notch Road; bring your own bucket and shovel.

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

RUMFORD

Warming Center:

Trash: Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Transfer Station is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Sundays, 388 River Road, Mexico. 207-364-3645.

Town Office Closing: Notification on town’s Facebook page and website (rumfordme.org/), the electronic sign (85 Lincoln Ave.), television (WCSH, WMTW, WGME) and radio (WOXO, 92.7 and 100.7; and WMPF, 91.1), and the Rumford Connect app available on mobile phone.

Sand: At the public works garage at 1022 off Old U.S. Route 2, 207-364-4481, inside the closed gate and to the right is a pile of sand. Elderly can get a bucket (provided) of sand delivered by calling the Town Office (364-4576) or police department (364-4551).

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

WEST PARIS

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: The West Paris Transfer Station is open every Wednesday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m.-noon. They are also open every holiday (including Christmas) and never close for bad weather.

Town Office Closing: Any storm closures (closed for the day, opening late, closing early) will be posted on Channel 6, Channel 8, Channel 13. Visit westparisme.com/ for more information.

Sand: Citizens of West Paris may get two 5-gallon buckets of sand per storm. Sand is located at 25 Kingsbury St., near the West Paris Highway Garage.

Parking Restrictions: No all night parking between Nov. 15 and April 15.

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery

WOODSTOCK

Warming Center: N/A

Trash: Posted on both Greenwood and Woodstock Facebook pages

Town Office Closing: Posted on Facebook and local news stations. Visit woodstockmaine.org/ for more information.

Sand: Available to residents outside the sand shed at the Town Office complex, 26 Monk Ave.

Parking Restrictions: N/A

Mail: Dig out your mailbox to enable mail delivery