The Franklin County dispatch center in Farmington will have a brief, scheduled power interruption Thursday night to replace a part in its universal power supply system for 911 calls.

There will be no interruption to 911 calls. They will be routed to Somerset County Regional Communications Center in Skowhegan and be quickly returned to Franklin County dispatchers, according to authorities.

The power outage is planned to take four hours starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. It will allow the center to replace a universal power supply, according to Brad Timberlake, director of the center, and Jake Nichols, county IT director.

This maintenance is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the reliability and resilience of the Regional Communications Center’s critical infrastructure. During the outage, the dispatch center will remain fully operational.

A power mishap last year exposed weaknesses in Franklin County dispatch center’s aging backup system.

For nonemergency matters during the scheduled outage, the public may use the following numbers: Dispatch cellphone: 207-491-0560; Supervisor Michelle St. Clair: 207-305-5229; Director Timberlake: 207-305-5935.