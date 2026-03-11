JAY — Fiber internet expansion across Franklin County is nearly complete and already transforming business opportunities in the region, officials told the Jay Select Board during a March 9 update on economic development efforts.

Charlie Woodworth, executive director of the Greater Franklin Development Council, provided the board with an annual overview of the organization’s work, highlighting broadband expansion, digital literacy programs and ongoing challenges related to child care and workforce housing.

Woodworth said communities including Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls saw their former digital subscriber line, or DSL, networks upgraded to fiber in 2024.

“Nowhere else in the state has that 100% to every address,” Woodworth told the board.

Across Franklin County, he said, fiber service now reaches about 96% of addresses. The project secured about $28 million in funding, resulting in roughly $34.4 million in combined public and private investment in broadband infrastructure.

Woodworth said the improved connectivity is especially important for small businesses that need to move large digital files.

“If you’re a business, needs for downloading plans from architects or sending plans out, you can’t do that on DSL or cable,” he said. “You need fiber.”

He added that businesses can now obtain fiber service for about $2,000 per year compared with roughly $28,000 annually in earlier arrangements, calling the change “transformational for small businesses.”

Woodworth said the remaining work involves reaching the last few unserved addresses and continuing digital literacy training for residents. The council partners with Regional School Unit 73 Adult Education to offer technology classes in libraries across Franklin County.

Classes are also held at locations, including the jail, SeniorsPlus and the Healthy Community Coalition food bank.

“We’re in every library in the county,” Woodworth said.

The organization is also exploring additional initiatives, including expanding technology education into high schools through potential computer and robotics clubs, and helping smaller towns update municipal websites to meet federal accessibility requirements expected to take effect in 2027.

Beyond broadband, Woodworth said Franklin County faces significant shortages in child care and workforce housing.

He told the board there are about 1,500 children ages 0-5 in the county but only about 750 child care slots.

“We’ve got to close that gap,” Woodworth said.

The council is working with Coastal Enterprises Inc. on potential child care projects. Woodworth cited an example of a community-driven effort that raised $600,000 locally toward a $3.6 million project to build a 75-seat child care facility.

Housing for workers is another challenge, particularly in recreation-driven communities.

Woodworth noted that towns such as Carrabassett Valley and Rangeley are grappling with rising housing costs that make it difficult for workers to live near their jobs.

“The economy that grew this region was the heritage industries — paper, leather, shoes,” Woodworth said. “It’s now recreation that’s driving this.”

Following Woodworth’s presentation, the board also heard from Betsy Sawyer-Manter of SeniorsPlus, who described services the organization provides for older residents, including Meals on Wheels, congregate meals and caregiver support programs.