Workers block off part of Knapp Street at the corner of Church Street on March 19 as debris falls from the former Eaton Memorial United Methodist Church in Livermore Falls. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

LIVERMORE FALLS — A section of Knapp Street at Church Street was closed March 19 after bricks and other debris were seen falling from the former Eaton Memorial United Methodist Church at 28-30 Church St., prompting immediate safety concerns.

The area will remain closed for an undetermined period while the structure is assessed.

“Bricks and other debris have been observed falling from the structure, creating a potential hazard to both pedestrians and vehicles,” town officials said in a public notice on Facebook.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said the issue has been ongoing, with “bricks crumbling and falling for a while.” She said winter freeze-thaw cycles and “the previous owner’s lack of maintenance” have contributed to the deterioration, causing bricks to pull away from the structure.

A worker sets up barriers on the corner of Knapp and Church streets March 19 as falling bricks from the vacant Eaton Memorial United Methodist Church created unsafe conditions along the roadway in Livermore Falls. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

The church, built in 1906-07, has been vacant for years and was later taken through foreclosure along with the adjacent parsonage for unpaid taxes or sewer bills.

Castonguay said the property was acquired by the town through tax and sewer lien foreclosure and has since been marketed, with officials working with a potential buyer. She added that the town does not have an ordinance addressing vacant buildings and that deterioration continued during the foreclosure process due to time and legal limitations.

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The town has previously indicated the church may not be salvageable, with demolition and redevelopment seen as the most likely outcome for the site.

Castonguay said the Select Board determined it was necessary to close that section of Knapp Street after determining the street was not wide enough to safely allow two-way traffic past the site.

Drivers are being directed to use alternate routes, and residents are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The social media notice said conditions would continue to be monitored and the public was asked to report any additional hazards nearby.