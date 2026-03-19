A 21-foot whale installation hangs from the ceiling at Old South Church, forming a centerpiece for the upcoming Lenten Expressions event, which will feature artwork, music and community activities centered on themes of water and connection. (Courtesy of Jodie Gunther)

FARMINGTON — Lenten Expressions will be held Sunday, March 22, at Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, in Farmington, offering a mix of art, live music and community activities.

Lent is a 40-day period in the Christian calendar leading up to Easter, focused on reflection, repentance and spiritual preparation.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 235 Main St., and is free and open to the public.

More than 25 local artists will have work on display, including paintings, sculptures, fabric arts and pottery. This year’s event features a thematic emphasis on the ocean and water, highlighted by a 21-foot whale installation suspended from the Gathering Room ceiling.

Live music will be performed throughout the day by Brent Laflin, Amanda Adams, Jon Abell, Ruth Hill, Frank Giampietro and the “Jan & John” violin and guitar duo.

Organizers said the event will also include large-scale installations focused on environmental connection, hands-on activities for families and free light refreshments.

Lenten Expressions is intended to bring together art, music and reflection while fostering community engagement during the Lenten season.