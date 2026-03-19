Participants in a Lifestyle Nutrition class at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital review course materials during a 2025 session in Farmington. The program focuses on practical strategies for healthier eating and long-term wellness. (Courtesy of Piper Wark, MaineHealth Franklin Hospital)

FARMINGTON — MaineHealth Franklin Hospital will offer two nutrition classes this spring to help individuals and families build healthier eating habits.

The programs will be led by registered dietitians at outpatient nutrition counseling departments at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington and MaineHealth Stephens Hospital in Norway. The programs will focus on practical, evidence-based guidance to improve eating habits, support child development and promote long-term wellness.

“Our community nutrition classes are designed to give participants practical, evidence-based guidance to support healthier eating and overall wellness,” said Piper Wark, communications and public affairs specialist at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital. “From helping parents navigate infant and pediatric feeding challenges to supporting adults in building sustainable habits, these programs reflect our commitment to improving health across the region.”

A Lifestyle Nutrition Class will run for eight weeks beginning April 8. The one-hour sessions will be held Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. through May 27 in the Allen Room at the Farmington hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

Registered dietitian Leslie White will teach the program, which emphasizes whole-food eating and increasing the intake of plant-based foods.

“Higher consumption of plant-based foods has been shown to help prevent, treat, and even reverse certain chronic diseases while supporting healthy weight management,” according to the hospital’s announcement.

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Participants should obtain a referral from their primary care provider. More information is available by calling 207-779-2491.

An Infant and Pediatric Feeding Class will also be offered March 31 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Chisholm Room at Franklin Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons.

The class will cover infant and pediatric feeding basics, strategies for picky eating and other mealtime challenges, and age-appropriate nutrition from infancy through adolescence.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Amanda (Robbins) Cyr will lead the session. She holds a Master of Science degree in human nutrition from the University of Maine and has experience in maternal and pediatric nutrition through her work with WIC, the USDA’s special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, private practice and both Franklin and Stephens hospitals’ outpatient nutrition counseling departments.

The class is free and open to parents and caregivers in the community. Registration is encouraged but not required.

To register or learn more, call 207-779-2656 or visit the hospital’s online registration form.

Hospital officials said the classes are part of MaineHealth Franklin Hospital’s ongoing efforts to improve community health through accessible education and preventive care. More information about nutrition services is available at the hospital’s website.