RUMFORD — The Rumford Public Library was buzzing with excitement March 17 as more than 96 children, parents and community members packed into the children’s room for a special story hour with children’s author Paula Nations.
The event marked the library’s largest program turnout for a children’s author, reflecting Nations’ growing popularity.
Nations, known for her warm storytelling style and engaging children’s books, delighted the crowd with animated readings, insights into her writing process, and a lively conversation with young readers. Children lined up afterward for photos with Nations and a special “Cupcake” Cloud Slime Craft Bar put on by children’s librarian Sarah Cotnoir.
Nations gave away six signed copies of her books, one to the children’s library and five more to the teachers of kindergarten classes at Mountain Valley Community School.
The visit was the culmination of a yearlong effort by Cotnoir, who coordinated a multi‑library Maine Author Book Tour featuring Nations. Cotnoir spent the past year networking with surrounding libraries to bring the author to communities across the region.
“Connecting children with authors is a powerful way to nurture a lifelong love of reading,” Cotnoir said. “Seeing nearly a hundred people gather for Paula’s visit shows how deeply our community values stories, imagination and shared learning experiences.”
The Rumford Public Library will expand its programming for young readers with more author visits and family events planned for the coming months.
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