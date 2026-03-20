Teachers and apprenticeship students connected with the Foster Career and Technical Education Center and Franklin Savings Bank are pictured during a 2024 apprenticeship program event. From left are Regina Savage of Foster Career and Technical Education Center; Haily Turner of Franklin Savings Bank; apprenticeship students Kaden Reeve, Kara Daggett and Megan Pinkham; and Liz LeClair, Jordan McMullen and Galen Dalrymple, all of Foster Career and Technical Education Center. (Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Students at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center and Mt. Blue High School continue to gain hands-on career experience through apprenticeships, technical training and workforce readiness programs, according to recent district reports.

At Foster Tech, Megan Pinkham completed a bank teller apprenticeship at Franklin Savings Bank, earning a nationally recognized apprenticeship certificate of completion. Pinkham is the third Foster Tech apprentice to reach that milestone.

The bank provided mentorship and real-world experience designed to prepare students for careers in the financial industry.

Foster Tech also reported strong student participation in its programs. According to program statistics, 457 students have applied for fiscal year 2027 enrollment, representing about 65% of all rising juniors and seniors in the district.

Students have also participated in hands-on technical training, including automotive instruction in which career exploration students disassembled and reassembled eight engines as part of their coursework.

Central Maine Power provided additional workforce preparation through in-person training on electrical safety, storm response procedures and power distribution systems. Students from electrical, construction, firefighting, emergency medical and preengineering programs attended the training.

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Foster Tech students also organized a food drive that filled 103 meal bags containing multiple meals and snacks. Total donations reached $1,768, including $698 in monetary contributions.

Meanwhile, Mt. Blue High School reported continued student engagement in career exploration and cultural learning opportunities.

A recent career fair connected students with local employers and post-secondary education options, helping students learn about career pathways and workforce requirements. The event is meant to ensure all students graduate with a plan for employment, training or higher education.

Galen Dalrymple, director of Foster Tech, said the district tracks apprenticeship participation closely.

“When it comes to apprenticeships, our apprenticeship navigator maintains detailed records of all participants, including where they are in the program and who has successfully completed it,” Dalrymple said in an email. “She provides comprehensive quarterly reports that I share with senior leadership to keep them informed of progress and outcomes.”

Dalrymple said some programs have enrollment limits and long waitlists, which can require students to consider alternative program options.

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“All of our CTE programs have enrollment limits, and those limits vary depending on the program,” he said. “Several programs maintain long waitlists, so when students are not able to enroll in their first-choice program, we typically try to place them in their second choice.”

Scheduling conflicts can occasionally limit participation as well, particularly when students must take specific academic courses or Advanced Placement classes offered at limited times.

“The only barrier to apprenticeship is partnering with a business that is willing to host an apprentice in a field of their choice, and the time it takes to set up the apprenticeship through the state requirements,” Dalrymple said.

Students also participated in experiential learning at the Maine Local Living School in Temple, where they harvested ice using historical tools and explored traditional skills. Additional classroom projects included tanning hides, fermenting food and producing charcoal.

Mt. Blue Campus also supported community efforts through a winter fundraiser benefiting the Farmington Area Ecumenical Heating Fund. Staff participated in a winter carnival initiative and donated proceeds to assist local families in need.

Dalrymple said career and technical programs continue to adapt to regional workforce needs through collaboration with local employers.

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“Career and Technical Education programs continually examine workforce needs, and those needs help guide decisions about developing new programs,” he said. “Building and maintaining these relationships is a constant priority because they are essential to the success of the Foster CTE Center, our programs, and our apprenticeship program.”

He said interest from younger students and regional schools suggests early outreach programs may also be encouraging future participation.

“The level of interest in our CTE programs and the increasing number of requests from elementary schools across the region to participate in CTE outreach suggest that the program is having a positive and growing impact,” Dalrymple said.

Dalrymple added that the career fair, held this fall after about a seven-year absence, will be evaluated over time.

“Anecdotal evidence leads us to believe this past fall’s fair was successful, but it is something we will have to monitor over time,” he said.

Dalrymple said the combination of apprenticeships, technical instruction and community partnerships helps ensure students graduate with practical skills and a clearer path toward future careers.