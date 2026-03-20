Roxbury’s annual town report is dedicated this year to Renee Hodsdon, hired in 2025 as the first town administrator. She has worked in the Town Office for 18 years.

Roxbury’s first town administrator, Renee Hodsdon, with her husband, Roy Hodsdon. (Courtesy of town of Roxbury)

“They have brought my name up in the past and I have, like, pointed to other people because there’s so many more deserving people that give their time as well to the town,” Hodsdon said. “But being the first full year of the town administrator, I’m big on the history of the town, that is a significant mark in history.”

Hodsdon said she really likes working for this community of 362.

“I like working for a small town because we get to know everybody. I like that if they have questions, they just come in and ask,” she said.

The dedication, made at the annual town meeting on March 15, was read by Renee’s husband, Roy Hodsdon.

“She has been involved in so many different things in the community, from running the Explorers program for kids, helping the historical society, being a member of the veterans committee and the comprehensive planning committee,” he read. “She has also spent many hours helping with cleaning cemetery stones with the Cemetery Committee and running ATV classes in Roxbury.”

It was noted that Hodsdon goes above and beyond not only for her job but for her community, “showing just how kind, caring and intelligent she is.” Hodsdon was also recognized for going above and beyond to help, even in other departments, like the planning board where she took over as secretary for a while when they didn’t have one.

“Renee is like the backbone of the town operations, keeping everything and everyone running and in order,” the dedication says. “She puts her heart and soul into everything she does. She loves a challenge and is a problem solver, making her perfect for the town of Roxbury.”