With the new replica of the 1979 mural at Rumford Public Library are, from left, Rumford Library Director Abby Austin, Pennacook Arts Group members Mary Hickey, Carole Rickards and Kim Sequoia, and RPL Trustees Connie Money and Jennifer Delano. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — A replica of an original wall mural lost during construction work at the Rumford Public Library was dedicated March 16 after an arts group stepped up to recreate the work.

Library Director Abby Austin said the original wall mural was painted in 1979 during the summer fest by library staff member Margaret (Peggy) Legere Stacey, the daughter of distinguished artists Oscar and Laura Legere.

Austin said the mural took a beating over a period of time. Then, when the water fountain was removed from the wall where the mural was, they discovered there was asbestos in the building. At that point, the removal of the fountain also damaged the mural. Before the mural was painted over, though, Austin made sure to take pictures of it.

Stacey’s parents were founding members of the Pennacook Arts Group, founded in 2004. Austin approached the group last fall to see if they would be interested in doing a replica painting, to which they agreed.

Using the picture Austin took of the mural, PAC members worked on the replica.

“We all took a turn,” said Carole Rickards of Pennacook Arts Group. “We would come here actually to do much of it because we used to meet here once a month.”

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Kim Sequoia said the replica was done in stages, and different people works on each piece.

“Someone did the elephant. A couple people did the giraffe, the monkey. No one really wanted to do the tiger,” she said.

The replica is now displayed on the wall adjacent to the children’s room in remembrance of Stacey and the many children and families that stopped to admire the mural when visiting the library over the years.

The integrity of the original six-foot mural was preserved on a smaller scale with an acid-free backing and a frame donated by the late Barbara Smith-Baker.

Pennacook Arts Group members who contributed to the replica include Rickards, Sequoia, Mary Hickey, Gemma Morrill-Dreher, Olga Wing and Pam Griffin.

“Your beautiful painting that you so very thoughtfully recreated of our beloved mural,” Austin said, “we’re very thankful to you guys. Your work preserves the colors and details, and also captures the spirit and warmth that made the original so meaningful to the community.”

Pennacook Arts Center members meet Mondays at the Greater Rumford Senior Citizens Center in the Tech Center at 60 Lowell St. from 10 a.m. to noon.