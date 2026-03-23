The organizational committee for America's 250th anniversary, meeting March 11, from left, are Barbara Arsenault, Marilla Couch, Aimee Hamner and Nicole Cummings. The group is looking for at least three more volunteers for the committee. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

The 4th of July is on a Saturday this year and the celebration will be better than ever, according to organizers who are planning a fireworks display in Rumford and a U.S. 250th anniversary celebration in Mexico.

A new volunteer group, Community Footprints, is working with the Mexico library director to plan for a 250th anniversary celebration. Members Barbara Arsenault, Marilla Couch, Aimee Hamner and Nicole Cummings met March 11 at the Mexico Public Library.

Suggestions included a 5K road race around 9 a.m. in Rumford in and around the Hosmer Field Complex. The road race entry fee can be donations of crafts, food pantry items or cash. This fundraiser will be divided among nonprofits Community Footprints and the Good Samaritan.

The race will be followed by a 10 a.m. parade, with floats, antique vehicles, decorated bicycles/carriages and fire trucks, starting shortly after in Mexico just across the new bridge.

The Mexico Rec Park on Roxbury Road will host the remainder of the event from noon to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, a stage for performers, with face painting, children’s games and a clown.

The committee would like to see each town or historical societies in the River Valley with a table at the park, representing their history.

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Among other ideas: a display of antique vehicles, a trivia board about U.S. history, and a flag ceremony with the local scouts.

Organizers from Community Footprints are looking for at least three more committee members from any area town. Ideas and suggestions for events are welcome as well. For more information, call Couch at 207-364-3281 and leave a message, or call or text Cummings at 207-418-8279.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on July 4 in the Hosmer Field Complex in Rumford, the Parks and Recreation Department will host its Independence’s Day celebration with food, music, children’s games, a dunk tank and vendors.

Parks Superintendent Marcus Palmer said they’re looking to add more food vendors and other vendors to make the event even bigger.

The event will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display. Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale will provide the fireworks, which begin just after dusk.

Palmer said vendor spots are limited and filling fast. Volunteers coordinating the celebration are also looking for bands. Musicians and vendors can email [email protected] or [email protected], or call 207-357-3689 for more information.