Beckett Chartier shows off his heavy-duty bird feeder, which has two compartments inside, during a children's event April 22 at Rumford Public Library. He said he's going to charge bird visitors $20 per day. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — After spending the past month studying birds, a few children spent part of Earth Day at the Rumford Public Library talking about what they had learned.

During the month, they watched a video on bird-watching and different kinds of birds. The children also made bird-watching journals and created birdhouses, none of which had been used yet.

The children presenting were Carson Chartier, Beckett Chartier, Quinn Pitcher, Apollo Pitcher and Emerson Kyley. Emerson and his sister, Ezlynn, also made a presentation from a book about birds which they wrote and illustrated.

Children, from left, Carson Chartier, Beckett Chartier, Quinn Pitcher, Apollo Pitcher and Emerson Kyley show their journals and never-before tested birdhouses during a presentation April 22 at Rumford Public Library at 56 Rumford Ave. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

Children’s Librarian Sarah Cotnoir said the children were assigned projects in early April: Fill in your bird journal with birds you see in your backyard over the next two weeks; choose your favorite bird and research it. What kind of food does it eat? What type of habitat/home does it like? Build a bird feeder to attract your chosen bird and meet its needs.

Carson made the first presentation. He said where he lives, “there’s lot of turkeys. They go near our deer feeder.”

Ezlynn Kyley and her brother, Emerson Kyley, present a book about birds they wrote and illustrated at the Rumford Public Library, 56 Rumford Ave., on April 22. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

He talked about his bird journal and the birds he researched such as the eagle and the sparrow.

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“I saw a sparrow and a crow. We see a lot of crows. There’s a dead tree that they go on. Oh, and I saw a blue jay,” he said.

In his journal, Carson drew a turkey and talked about the beard. “The bigger the beard, the better the meat,” he said.

He also showed a picture of a hummingbird, the one he said is seen in Maine.

“Did you know the hummingbirds are the only birds in the world that can fly backward? And they can fly upside down,” he said.

The class on birds concluded with a bird bingo game with prizes, and the children all took home bird seed.