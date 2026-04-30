Cascade Brook School is putting renewed emphasis on literacy, student engagement and community involvement through a range of classroom and schoolwide initiatives this spring, according to Principal Nichole R. Goodspeed.

A third-grade student participates in an egg drop activity in April during Cascade Brook School’s family literacy night in Farmington. About 100 people attended the event, which included hands-on learning and reading activities. (Courtesy of Nichole R. Goodspeed)

Goodspeed said staff has been working on a coordinated effort to strengthen academics and school climate, with literacy programming, enrichment activities and social-emotional supports reaching students across grade levels.

Some of the programming has included third graders receiving donated dictionaries, fourth graders researching influential African Americans and fifth graders connecting with Mt. Blue High School athletes to discuss academics and teamwork.

With literacy a central focus, a family night was held featuring author Peter Brown that drew about 100 attendees, including roughly 50 students and their families participating in various activities.

“There were lots of smiles. especially when we did the egg drop (experiment) in the gym,” Goodspeed said.

The school also held a March Madness–style book tournament, which was centered on third grade but open to participation from students and staff across the school.

Advertisement

“It is a great way to read and discuss books with all the students and celebrate award-winning picture books,” Goodspeed said.

Liz W., a third-grade student, displays a project in April during Cascade Brook School’s family literacy night in Farmington. The event drew about 100 attendees and featured hands-on learning activities. (Courtesy of Nichole R. Goodspeed)

A reading competition for third graders resulted in the school receiving a Chickadee Award. The Chickadee Award is a statewide Maine program for students in kindergarten through fourth grade that encourages young readers to engage with and vote on their favorite recently published picture books, promoting appreciation for quality writing and illustration.

Also, two third-grade students advanced to the national level in the Toshiba ExploraVision Challenge, a national K through 12 STEM program that engages students in researching current technologies and imagining innovations 10 or more years into the future, promoting real-world problem solving, collaboration and scientific inquiry.

Math engagement was reinforced through schoolwide Pi Day activities coordinated by math interventionists. It involved 127 students who collectively memorized more than 2,000 digits of pi. National Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14 — 3.14, the first three digits of pi.

Goodspeed said that social-emotional learning is being supported though the school’s Building Assets Reducing Risks (BARR) model, which emphasizes small-group work.

Sean Landry performs a puppet show for a third grade student during a kindness-themed program in April at Cascade Brook School in Farmington. The event was part of the school’s efforts to promote social-emotional learning. (Courtesy of Nichole R. Goodspeed)

“Our students really like doing the U-Time activities and seeing the responses from their fellow classmates,” Goodspeed said. “It is a good way for our students to connect with others and promote relationships with staff members, which in turn supports our positive school climate.”

Other family and community activities included a puppet show focused on kindness, an egg hunt and hands-on science programming. The school also hosted a visit from an inflatable whale exhibit.

She said staff collaboration and professional development continue online and through districtwide initiatives, including developing skills related to academic and behavioral support and intervention.

Goodspeed noted that the school continues to face challenges securing substitute teachers, though she said the issue has not disrupted specific programs.