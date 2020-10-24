Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest
The 2020 Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards were announced Oct. 24. Here are the Sun Journal’s award-winning stories, columns, projects and photography.
FIRST PLACE SPOT NEWS PHOTO — RUSS DILLINGHAM
Nicole Simond, 35, of Lewiston, kisses a friend goodbye on Pierce Street in Lewiston on Aug. 7, 2019, after being arrested on a warrant. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
FIRST PLACE GRAPHIC — JASON RATHBUN
A million bucks for a fire truck. Yep, and here's why Jason Rathbun/Sun Journal
FIRST PLACE FRONT PAGE DESIGN — MARLA HOFFMAN
Marla Hoffman/Sun Journal
FIRST PLACE SPOT NEWS STORY — DONNA PERRY, RUSS DILLINGHAM AND STAFF
FIRST PLACE RELIGION/SPIRITUALITY STORIES
-
The Farrell family of South Paris lost their 4-day-old daughter, Guinevere, on Sept. 29. They say their faith, and their church, helped them get through the immense grief.
-
Kelli Hanson, 40, lost her husband five years ago in a car accident.
-
-
Bruce Noddin helps provide spiritual guidance and council to inmates at Androscoggin County Jail.
-
At 61, the Auburn man is on the path to becoming an Episcopal priest.
-
Debbie Laurinaitis' desire to be more spiritual and to have a better relationship with God came about by attending Al-Anon meetings.
FIRST PLACE CRITIC'S AWARD — ROB TUKEY
FIRST PLACE EDITORIAL — JUDITH MEYER
FIRST PLACE OUTDOORS STORY — LINDSAY TICE
FIRST PLACE SPORTS HEADLINE — LEE HORTON
FIRST PLACE SPORTS SECTION — SUN JOURNAL STAFF
FIRST PLACE PAGE SPORTS — SUN JOURNAL STAFF
Sun Journal Staff
FIRST PLACE EDITORIAL PAGE — SUN JOURNAL STAFF