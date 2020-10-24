Sign In:


Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest

The 2020 Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards were announced Oct. 24. Here are the Sun Journal’s award-winning stories, columns, projects and photography.

FIRST PLACE SPOT NEWS PHOTO — RUSS DILLINGHAM

Nicole Simond, 35, of Lewiston, kisses a friend goodbye on Pierce Street in Lewiston on Aug. 7, 2019, after being arrested on a warrant.
FIRST PLACE GRAPHIC — JASON RATHBUN

A million bucks for a fire truck. Yep, and here's why
FIRST PLACE FRONT PAGE DESIGN — MARLA HOFFMAN

Marla Hoffman/Sun Journal
FIRST PLACE SPOT NEWS STORY — DONNA PERRY, RUSS DILLINGHAM AND STAFF
FIRST PLACE RELIGION/SPIRITUALITY STORIES
FIRST PLACE CRITIC'S AWARD — ROB TUKEY
FIRST PLACE EDITORIAL — JUDITH MEYER
FIRST PLACE OUTDOORS STORY — LINDSAY TICE
  • Nature Therapy: It’s more than a walk in the Maine woods
    Some call it 'forest bathing.' The Japanese call it 'shinrin-yoku.' Whatever you call it, a growing body of research is proving what many outdoors enthusiasts already know: Spending time in nature reduces anxiety, lessens depression and is increasingly popular as therapy.
FIRST PLACE SPORTS HEADLINE — LEE HORTON
FIRST PLACE SPORTS SECTION — SUN JOURNAL STAFF

FIRST PLACE PAGE SPORTS — SUN JOURNAL STAFF

Sun Journal Staff
FIRST PLACE EDITORIAL PAGE — SUN JOURNAL STAFF

Lewiston Sun Journal
