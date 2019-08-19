Oxford 250
PublishedAugust 19, 2019
Farmington’s Cassius Clark hopes to finally conquer Oxford 250
The 250 has become a Holy Grail that has eluded the 37-year-old driver and Mt. Blue High School graduate, who races for King Racing in Nova Scotia.
PublishedAugust 19, 2019
Oxford 250: Recent results at Oxford Plains show promise for group of drivers
Curtis Gerry, Garrett Hall among early favorites to contend in Sunday's 46th annual Oxford 250.
PublishedJuly 16, 2019
The Hot Corner: ‘Living Legend’ Kyle Busch remembers Oxford 250 win
2011 winner Kyle Busch proclaims his love for Oxford race.
PublishedJuly 14, 2019
Auto racing: Ben Rowe finally on right track at Oxford Plains
Two-time Oxford 250 winner turns in best performance at Oxford in three years with runner-up finish on Sunday.
PublishedDecember 30, 2018
The Sun Journal Top 10 of 2018: Teams, athletes took success to the next level
PublishedAugust 27, 2018
45th annual Oxford 250 results
PublishedAugust 27, 2018
VIDEO: Watch the start of the Oxford 250
PublishedAugust 26, 2018
PHOTOS: Around the track at the Oxford 250
PublishedAugust 26, 2018
Oxford 250: Pollard quickly figures out Oxford Plains Speedway
PublishedAugust 26, 2018
The hype is real — Bubba Pollard wins Oxford 250 in first try
