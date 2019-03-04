NORWAY — The Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main St., is reopening Friday, March 8, with a display of new works by 19 artists.

The Western Maine Art Group’s exhibition “Coming Out of Hibernation” will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Exhibiting artists are Diana Arcadipone, Sandra Bell, Morgen Berrien, Don Best, Cynthia Burmeister, Rochelle Draper, Jinger Duryea, Mike Everett, Sherry Grant, Ulla Hansen, Suzanne Hardy, Peter Herley, Beverly Laverdiere, Deb Legree, Constance J. McVey, Judy Schneider, Sarah Shepley, Melanie Tornberg and Barbara Traficonte.

The public is invited to meet the artists, see what they have been creating over the winter and converse about their work and processes.

