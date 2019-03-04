TOPSHAM — “Useful Assets: The Trump Family, the Russians and Eurasian Organized Crime,” a new book by Robert C. Williams of Topsham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Useful Assets” explores the deep-rooted ties between the Trump family, the Russians and Eurasian organized crime dating as far back as 1977. But just how deep do those ties go? How involved were the Russians in the outcome of the 2016 presidential election and how does this link to the current constitutional crisis?

In this thoroughly researched political exposé, Russian historian Robert C. Williams strives to answer those questions and more.

Williams is a retired Russian historian living in Maine. A graduate of Wesleyan and Harvard universities, he has taught history at Bates, Davidson and Williams colleges and at Washington University in St. Louis.

He is the author or co-author of 15 books, co-founder of History Associates Inc., a former trustee of Agnes Scott College and Wesleyan University and a director of Midcoast Senior College in Brunswick. Harvard University Press nominated Williams’ book “Russian Art and American Money 1900-1940” for the Pulitzer Prize in 1980.

“Useful Assets” is a 182-page paperback with a price of $15. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8773-9. For more information, go to the virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or the online bookstore at www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.

