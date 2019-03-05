Moose Dash Snowshoe Race

RANGELEY — The sixth annual Moose Dash Snowshoe Race will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Road.

Classes include 5K junior, 5K adult, 1K Kids Fun Run and a 5K untimed tour.

For more information, call 207-864-4309, or email [email protected]

Daughters of Isabella offering scholarships

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Holy Savior Parish Hall. Chairwomen for the meeting are Sharon Gates and Jan Hooley. Committee members are Donna Gilbert and Barbara Pelletier.

Druscilla Breton will be congratulated on her 60-year membership with the Daughters of Isabella.

The circle is accepting applications for its 2019 scholarship. Any qualified high school senior who is active in the Catholic faith and a member of the Holy Savior Parish or a child or grandchild of an active member of St. Timothy’s Circle may apply.

Applications are available on the parish website, www.parishoftheholysavior.com, or by contacting Judy Collette at 207-369-8026. Completed applications are due by May 1.

Garden lecture on growing flowers

PARIS — The 2019 McLaughlin Garden lecture series continues at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the historic Tribou home, 97 Main St., South Paris. Cindy Creps will present “Growing and Arranging Cut Flowers.” Illustrations will show the locally grown flowers in arrangements. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m.

Creps has grown flowers for 17 years at Meadow Ridge Perennial Farm, 316 Back St., Hebron. She participates in the Portland Farmers’ Market and works directly with brides planning weddings. She began gardening as a young child in Orrington with her grandfather and her parents. For her talk she will discuss her favorite annual and perennial flowers, ones that she uses in creating bouquets of cut flowers.

This is the fourth of six lectures held weekly on Wednesday afternoons. Donations will be accepted for the preservation of the buildings and garden.

Church to hold chowder supper fundraiser

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold a Chowder Supper Fundraiser in memory of Tony McLaughlin from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. Menu will include haddock chowder, corn chowder, crackers, pickles, and gingerbread with whipped cream. Beverages are coffee, tea and water. Cost is $8 a person; $5, child; $20, families of four or more.

St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. Park in the parking lot on High Street and use those doors to enter. Reservations are recommended but not required. Call the church office at 207-645-2639 or email [email protected] For more information on St. Luke’s, visit www.stlukeswilton.org.

Legion to hold dime bingo

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Post 100 has changed nickel bingo to dime bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

Food will be available 5 to 6 p.m.