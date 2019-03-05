BUCKFIELD — The following actions were taken Tuesday night at a joint meeting of the Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee and the Buckfield Select Board:

Textile recycling

What happened: After hearing a presentation from Joe Whitten of Apparel Impact, the committee voted to work with the New Hampshire business to put a textile recycling bin at the Transfer Station.

What it means: Apparel Impact’s goal is to not only keep textiles – clothing, shoes, bags, linens, blankets and the like – out of the waste stream, but help clothe those in the communities the company works with. The bin at the Buckfield-Sumner Transfer Station will be placed to the left of the Swap Shop and could arrive as early as Monday, April 1.

What’s next: The two boards, which comprise the committee, will decide individually where another bin for each town will be placed. The next committee meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, in the Sumner Town Office, 633 Main St.

Bid accepted

What happened: Selectmen gave the highest bidder the tax-acquired mobile home at 153 Hebron Road.

What it means: Richard McAlister Jr. got the property with a $1,000 offer. Gerard Freve Jr. bid $700. The taxes owed were “just shy of $500,” Town Manager Joe Roach said. He said roughly $100 was spent on certified mail in the foreclosure process.

Cannabis research

What happened: At the request of medical marijuana caregiver Cody Andersen, selectmen agreed to begin researching the laws on cannabis in the state of Maine.

What it means: Andersen, who is the only member of the town’s Ordinance Development Committee, spoke about economics of the industry regarding Buckfield and its 13 caregivers. He asked selectmen if they could task the committee with researching laws surrounding medical and recreational marijuana. Chairwoman Cheryl Coffman’s made a motion to have Roach begin collecting information and place it in a file for the Ordinance Development Committee to review once there is a quorum. The motion passed unanimously.

What’s next: There are four open seats on the Ordinance Development Committee. A quorum for meetings is four. Anyone interested in serving can to to the Town Office at 34 Turner St. to pick up an application or call the Town Office at 207-336-2521.

Select Board emails

What happened: Roach announced the Select Board email addresses are up and running.

What it means: They are: Coffman at [email protected], Vice Chairman Tina Brooks at [email protected] and Dona Grant at [email protected]

< Previous

Next >