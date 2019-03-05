AUGUSTA – Lauriston “Larry” G. Day, 76, of Monmouth, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019, after suffering a major stroke. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1942, the son of Malcolm and Henrietta (Roderick) Day. Larry graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. He later went to work for Hahnel Brothers of Lewiston, where he worked for over 40 years until his retirement in 2003. Larry married Mary-Jo Cayer, in Rumford, on May 14, 1983. They made their home in Monmouth in his grandmothers’ house, where he spent his summers as a child. He always considered Monmouth his true home. He was an avid military collector for over 50 years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean Islands with his wife and friends. He was a member of the Ashlar Lodge #105 A. F. & A. M. of Auburn and the Monmouth Fish and Game. Larry is survived by his wife, Mary-Jo Day of Monmouth; daughter, Sharon Day of Monmouth; sons, Michael Day and wife, Karen, of North Monmouth, and Jeffrey Day and wife, Rochelle, of York, Pa., his grandchildren, Stephanie, Marisa, Ryan, Katie, Joshua, Brandon; and two very special grandchildren, Tia and Tyler, whom he got to spend some amazing times with; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Gregory Day. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. Per the request of the family there will be no service. A celebration of his life will take place in July. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main St., Monmouth, Maine.In lieu of flowers,if desired, contributions may be made to:Monmouth Fish andGame AssociationAttn: Youth ProgramPO Box 502Monmouth, ME 04259

