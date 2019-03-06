AUGUSTA – Leonard J. “Fish” Belanger Sr., 71, of Sumner, passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019, at Togus, following a brief illness. He was born in Rumford on Oct. 14, 1947, a son of Laurier and Jeannette (Doucette) Belanger.

Fish was a graduate of Stephens High School, class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 in Vietnam. Fish was employed for many years with the Adult Activity Center at the Armory and later at Sunday River in Condo Maintenance

He loved fishing, landscaping, and bottle picking. His most favorite things in life were spending time with his family, making people laugh and telling his stories.

Surviving is his wife of 30 years, Laurel Belanger of Sumner; children, Leonard J. Belanger Jr. and wife Tara of Dixfield, Eric Belanger of Mexico, Bonnie McKenna and husband Neil of Peru, Kayla Belanger and wife Emmilee Wilcox of Sumner, Richard Jamison and wife Carrie of Ellsworth; sisters, Jeannette Richards of Lewiston, Louise Jodrey of Wilton, Rebecca Richardson and husband Wayne of Florida, brother, Lauriere “Bebe” Belanger Jr. and wife Barbara of Rumford, Edward Belanger of Sanford, Roger Belanger and wife Rhonda of Portland, Joseph Belanger and wife Maureen of Portland’ grandchildren, Katie, Rhianna, Lilly, Sophie, Caleb, Charlotte, Hannah, Wilbur; and great-grandsons, Levi and Dawson.

He was predeceased by his parents; a son Harley Jamison; a brother Louis Belanger and Brother-in-law Ed Richards.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be held 4pm to 7 pm Friday March 8 at S.G.Thibault Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday March 9, 2019, at The Apostolic Church, 9 Brown St., Mexico, followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion in Rumford.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired, contributions in Fish’s memory may be made to the:

American Lung

Association

122 State St.

Augusta, ME 04330

